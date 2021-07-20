In less than one week's time, The Twilight Saga has taken up half of Netflix's top 10 most popular titles. Consisting of five installments, the vampire romance series began with the release of the original Twilight in 2008. Four sequels would follow in the coming years, concluding with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in 2012. All five movies began streaming on Netflix on July 16, reintroducing the saga back to the forefront of pop culture with fans reliving the series.

Just five days after The Twilight Saga started streaming on Netflix, Twilight currently sits at No. 3 on the streamer's Top 10 in the U.S. titles list. The four sequels are also all present as well, taking up literally half of the list with five overall spots. The Twilight Saga: New Moon follows at No. 6, with Eclipse at No. 7, Breaking Dawn - Part 2 at No. 8, and Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at No. 10.

The other titles that make the list include Virgin River at No. 1, Never Have I Ever at No. 2, Manifest at No. 4, Heist at No. 5, and Gunpowder Milkshake at No. 9.

Primarily, The Twilight Saga tells the story of a love triangle involving the human teenage girl Bella Swan (Kristin Stewart), the vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and the werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner). Other key cast members of the series include Ashley Greene, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Anna Kendrick, Jackson Rathbone, Michael Sheen, and Dakota Fanning.

The Twilight Saga is based on the original novel series by Stephenie Meyer with Melissa Rosenberg penning all five installments of the movie series. Catherine Hardwicke, Chris Weitz, David Slade, and Bill Condon served as directors. While the movies have been often criticized, their success cannot be denied, as The Twilight Saga has grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide. Even nearly a full decade past the release of the final movie, it's still clearly very popular with fans as well.

Kristin Stewart has since gone on to star in movies like Charlie's Angels, Underwater, and Happiest Season. She can next be seen playing Princess Di in the upcoming biopic Spencer. Robert Pattinson also has a very big role on the way as he stars as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. His other recent credits include High Life, The Lighthouse, and Tenet. Meanwhile, Taylor Lautner has had main roles on the TV shows Cuckoo and Scream Queens and starred in the drama Run the Tide.

A sequel to Twilight doesn't seem likely at this point, though not every member of the cast has given up on the idea. Last year, Peter Facinelli, who played the vampire Dr. Carlisle Cullen, said he'd be up for returning to the role "in a heartbeat" if the opportunity happened to come up. Even so, he admits that time may be running out on the possibility, as he's only human after all.

"I love that character. [He's] so much fun to play and that world is so fun," Facinelli told People. "[But] vampires aren't supposed to age. It's been like ten years and everybody's gotten older." Maybe a sequel with the original cast isn't going to happen, but fans will always have The Twilight Saga. All five installments of The Twilight Saga are currently streaming on Netflix.