After what seems like an eternity of waiting, The Twilight Saga will be hitting Netflix in its entirety next month. Consisting of five movies originally released in theaters between 2008 and 2012, the Twilight movies are based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer. While they have gotten a lot of flak from some critics, no one can deny the immense popularity of the franchise, which ultimately drew more than $3.3 billion in box office revenue.

It's been nearly a full decade since there's been a new Twilight movie, but many fans still look back at the movies fondly. People who were around for the series during its heyday will remember eagerly anticipating each next installment's release in theaters. Some fans were Team Edward while others were Team Jacob, but in any case, the movies were tons of fun to watch for millions of fans for years.

This week, Netflix revealed that all five Twilight movies will be hitting the streaming service in July. For many Twilight fans, this brings about a great excuse to relive the entire experience by watching through all of the movies once again. In a tweet, the company wrote, "You don't know how long I've waited for you... to know that all five films in The Twilight Saga are coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 16!"

You don’t know how long I’ve waited for you...



to know that all five films in The Twilight Saga are coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 16! pic.twitter.com/fJ25Duu0VO — Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2021

"Alright, time to go through another twilight phase for the hundredth time," said one fan in response to the news.

Alright, time to go through another twilight phase for the hundredth time. https://t.co/cZKjfHQEaL — yacenia (@hellokittytoe) June 22, 2021

"I have never been more excited for something to be put on Netflix in my LIFE," another fan added.

I have never been more excited for something to be put on Netflix in my LIFE https://t.co/PGGS0CvdJm — Kraig (@kgradowitz1) June 23, 2021

Planning ahead, another person wrote, "Guess I'm calling out of work on July 16th."

Guess I’m calling out of work on July 16th https://t.co/UwjopETpDv — its Aurora Star bitch (@Aurora_star_) June 22, 2021

And another tweeted, "Do not talk to me after July 16th. I will be busy."

Do not talk to me after July 16th. I will be busy. https://t.co/lxVjvoEvpU — Jazalyne (@jazalynegarza) June 21, 2021

With the news quickly spreading throughout social media, there are thousands of similar tweets expressing tremendous excitement over The Twilight Saga coming to Netflix. We can presume that the movies will be among the most-watched content on the platform in the second half of next month. It's not quite the same as a new movie, but binging all five installments of the saga is the next best thing for the longtime fans.

The Twilight Saga helped to launch the careers of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner. Catherine Hardwicke helmed the first movie with Chris Weitz, David Slade, and Bill Condon serving as director for the remaining installments. Melissa Rosenberg wrote all five screenplays. Primarily, the story follows Bella Swan (Stewart) as she juggles her relationships with vampire Edward Cullen (Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Lautner).

A sequel or reboot at this point seems very unlikely, but not everyone has given up hope. Peter Facinelli, who played the vampire Carlisle Cullen in the movies, addressed the possibility of a follow-up back in March. For his part, Facinelli said he'd be up to return if a new Twilight movie were to somehow end up in development.

"That movie hit a chord with a lot of people," the actor told Access. "A 100 percent [I would return]. If they'd have me, a 100 percent! But the funny thing about vampires is they're not supposed to age." Time will have to tell on that one. For now, fans can look forward to seeing The Twilight Saga hit Netflix in the United States on July 16th.