Elliot Page will continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix's comic book adaptation series The Umbrella Academy, according to reports. The Inception star recently announced his transgender identity, leaving some to wonder whether the actor would continue to play the character of Vanya, who has so far been portrayed as a cisgender woman. However, an insider has reportedly stated that there are no plans to change the character's gender on the show and that Page will continue to star in the role.

Elliot Page publicly shared that he is transgender, making the announcement on social media in a deeply personal message in which he thanked those around him who had offered their support saying, "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page's The Umbrella Academy co-stars have since offered their support, with Tom Hopper, who plays Page's on-screen brother Luther on the show, saying that he was "proud" of Elliot, calling him "family". Justin H. Min and Emmy Raver-Lampman, who play siblings Ben and Allison Hargreeves respectively, also offered their support to the actor, with Min saying "Welcome to the fam, Elliot".

The official account for The Umbrella Academy made a short statement backing Page saying, "so proud of our superhero" with the official Netflix account adding that they "can't wait to see [him] return in season 3". The streaming giant has also begun the process of changing Page's credits on all of their previous movie credits.

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's Dark Horse comic book series of the same name, both seasons of The Umbrella Academy have been met with largely rave reviews and high viewing numbers for the streaming giant. Beginning in 1989, The Umbrella Academy details a highly unusual occurrence wherein forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world.

Of course, not everything goes according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractures, and the team disbands, before being forced to unite once again to stop the imminent apocalypse. The ensemble cast features Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves alongside Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, and Justin H. Min.

Both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now available on Netflix, with season 3 beginning production in February 2021, with showrunner Steve Blackman recently revealing the upcoming seasons premiere title to be "Meet the Family". This comes to us from Variety.