Nicolas Cage is unleashed in the first footage from upcoming meta-action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which captivated audiences at the recent CinemaCon event. Showing a red band trailer for the movie, lucky viewers were able to see their first glimpse at Cage playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself, with the actor reportedly "playing into the public myths that have sprung up around him."

The CInemaCon trailer begins with "highlights from Cage's illustrious career," before introducing the real-life version of the Face/Off star, "who keeps getting rejected from roles." Feeling dejected, Cage makes a call to his rep ready to retire from Hollywood, and things quickly get emotional, with the actor saying, "Tell the trades it was a tremendous honor to be a part of storytelling and mythmaking." Sadly, his rep does not hear the simple beauty of Cage's words "because they have bad cellphone reception in the Hollywood Hills."

This is where the plot begins. "When all is lost, Cage's agent (Neil Patrick Harris) presents him with an option: a $1 million payday to attend the birthday party of a superfan." Cage is understandably worried that the superfan will require something weird from him, perhaps even something sexual, but is assured that is not the case. The fan in questions turns out to be a drug cartel lord (Pedro Pascal) "who has a wax statue of Nicolas Cage complete with his golden guns from Face/Off. Cage offers to buy it from him on the spot for $20,000. Things get worse when CIA agents (including one played by Tiffany Haddish) inform Cage his new friend is a drug lord."

Described by some as having "vibes similar to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Interview," whilst still maintaining its own energy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sounds like a real treat for fans of Nicolas Cage, and should give the actor ample opportunity to poke fun at himself, as well as display all sides of his, well, massive talent from the more subdued and internal to the wild scenery-chewing.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes courtesy of director Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten. The movie should be an absolute treat for fans of the actor, with Cage having revealed that he will be required to recreate moments from some of his greatest movies, including beloved action classics like Con Air and Face/Off.

"It's a stylized version of me, and the fact I even have to refer to myself in the third person makes me extremely uncomfortable," Cage said of the project previously. "There are many scenes in the movie where modern or contemporary - here we go - 'Nic Cage' and then young 'Nic Cage' are colliding and arguing and battling it out. It's an acrobatic approach to acting. I'm probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again, because I think we're gonna have to re-enact some of those sequences. It's like walking through a Cabinet of Dr. Caligari version of Con Air and Face / Off."

Lionsgate recently announced a release date for the bizarrely brilliant-sounding, Cage-centric project, which is now scheduled to hit theaters on April 22, 2022. The project was originally scheduled to be released on March 19, 2021, but due to delays, fans of Nicolas Cage's particular brand of antics will now be forced to endure an agonizing wait. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.