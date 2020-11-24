Actor, singer, comedian, writer, producer, and magician Neil Patrick Harris has now signed on to join Nicolas Cage in Lionsgate's bizarrely brilliant sounding satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The movie will feature Cage as a warped version of himself with the Emmy- and Tony-winning Neil Patrick Harris set to play Cage's talent agent alongside an ensemble cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan.

Neil Patrick Harris first rose to fame as a child actor in Doogie Howser, M.D., in which he played the title character. The actor later stole the show in the Harold and Kumar franchise before finding sitcom fame as Barney Stinson in the hit show How I Met Your Mother. He is also due to star in the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel The Matrix 4 in an undisclosed role.

Filming began recently on what is sure to be Nicolas Cage's magnum opus, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, with the actor spotted in Croatia wearing a bright pink leather jacket emblazoned with angel wings, an ensemble that only he could pull off. The Unbearable Weight of Massive will folllow "a fictionalized, creatively unfulfilled Nicolas Cage who, in the face of financial ruin, accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan, played by Pascal. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones."

Pascal's character has been described as "not all he appears to be," while Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will play an eccentric rogue government agent named Vivian, who forces Cage to go undercover in a ridiculous, black ops, last-ditch effort to take down one of the world's largest criminal organizations. All of this suggests that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be full of twists and turns that will no doubt lead to Cage doing what he does best, ranting and raving while devouring scenery in the delightfully unhinged way that audiences know and love.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by That Awkward Moment's Tom Gormican and is based on a screenplay he has written alongside Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are also on board as producers.

The final movie should be an absolute treat for fans of Nicolas Cage, with the actor recently revealing that he will be required to recreate moments from some of his greatest movies, including beloved action classics like Con Air and Face/Off. "It's a stylized version of me, and the fact I even have to refer to myself in the third person makes me extremely uncomfortable," Cage said of the project earlier this year. "There are many scenes in the movie where modern or contemporary - here we go - 'Nic Cage' and then young 'Nic Cage' are colliding and arguing and battling it out. It's an acrobatic approach to acting. I'm probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again, because I think we're gonna have to re-enact some of those sequences. It's like walking through a Cabinet of Dr. Caligari version of Con Air and Face / Off."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2021. This comes to us from Deadline.