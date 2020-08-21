The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will portray a Nicolas Cage superfan in the upcoming meta movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. As previously reported, the comedy will also star Cage as a fictionalized version of himself with the actor accepting a one million dollar paycheck to attend the party of a superfan named Javi. According to a new report, Pascal is now in talks with Liosngate to co-star with Cage as the superfan, with the character described as someone who "is not all he appears to be."

A basic plot synopsis has also been provided for the project, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the bizarre meta movie.Feeling "creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin," the veteran actor accepts a million dollar offer to attend a superfan's birthday party. Unfortunately, things take a "wildly dangerous turn" at the party, and Nicolas Cage is then "forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself."

Of course, Pedro Pascal is perhaps best known for starring on the Star Wars television series The Mandalorian, which premiered its first season on Disney+ last year. While the titular character is always masked, Pascal brings a certain charm to the role with the way he portrays him. A second season is in the works with plans to premiere the new episodes in October 2020, so we'll be seeing him back in the role soon enough. Fans may also remember Pascal for his memorable role on Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell, and particularly the character's brutal demise at the hands of the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

As for Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is just one of many upcoming projects fans of the iconic actor can look forward to. The Con Air actor is also set to portray former big cat owner Joe Exotic in a limited series about the controversial Tiger King star, and that should be very interesting, to say the least. Cage will also be fighting killer animatronic animals as a theme park custodian in the upcoming horror movie Willy's Wonderland, which clearly sounds like a must-see flick as well. Still, playing a heightened version of himself as a struggling actor in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent just might be Cage's greatest role of all.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is expected to begin filming this fall, but it remains unclear when the movie will be released. Tom Gormican is also on board to direct, with Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr, and Mike Nilon producing. The script for the movie comes from Tom Gormican and Kevin Ettan. Additional casting information has yet to be revealed, but let's hope for some cameo appearances from some of Cage's real-life Hollywood pals. In particular, recreating a Face/Off moment with John Travolta would be pretty entertaining.

