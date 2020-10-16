Filming on what is sure to be Nicolas Cage's magnum opus, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, has now commenced, with the actor spotted in Croatia wearing an ensemble that only he could pull off. Sporting a bright pink leather jacket emblazoned with angel wings, Cage is also seen wearing a mask as he prepares to play a warped version of himself in the movie.

Cage's glorious jacket also features a large Superman symbol on the back, no doubt a tongue-in-cheek reference to the actor almost playing the Man of Steel in the failed project Superman Lives some years ago. From what we know about The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, expect many more Nicolas Cage related easter eggs when the movie hits theaters next year.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also features the likes of The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, who is also seen filming alongside Cage, with the story set to follow "a fictionalized, creatively unfulfilled Nicolas Cage who, in the face of financial ruin, accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan, played by Pascal. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones." Pascal's character is described as "not all he appears to be," suggesting that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be full of twists and turns that will no doubt lead to Cage doing what he does best, ranting and raving while devouring scenery.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish recently joined the bizarrely brilliant sounding project, with the actress and comedian set to play an eccentric rogue government agent named Vivian, who forces Cage to go undercover in a ridiculous, black ops, last-ditch effort to take down one of the world's largest criminal organizations.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent should be an absolute treat for fans of the actor, with Cage recently revealing that he will be required to recreate moments from some of his greatest movies, including beloved action classics like Con Air and Face/Off. "It's a stylized version of me, and the fact I even have to refer to myself in the third person makes me extremely uncomfortable," Cage said of the project earlier this year. "There are many scenes in the movie where modern or contemporary - here we go - 'Nic Cage' and then young 'Nic Cage' are colliding and arguing and battling it out. It's an acrobatic approach to acting. I'm probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again, because I think we're gonna have to re-enact some of those sequences. It's like walking through a Cabinet of Dr. Caligari version of Con Air and Face / Off."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is being directed by That Awkward Moment's Tom Gormican and based on a screenplay he has written alongside Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen will also be producing the movie. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2021. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes from Lionsgate.

