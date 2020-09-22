Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish has now signed on to co-star opposite Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In case you were not already aware of this slice of cinematic delight, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent finds Cage playing a warped version of himself in thus upcoming meta action-comedy.

The movie will find Haddish playing an eccentric rogue government agent named Vivian, who forces Nicolas Cage to go undercover in a ridiculous, black ops, last-ditch effort to take down one of the world's largest criminal organizations. Tiffany Haddish has established herself as one of the most gifted and thereby most sought-after comedic talents in Hollywood. Thanks to roles in the likes of the comedy drama Girls Trip, and the knockabout comedy Night School opposite a typically squealing Kevin Hart, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live and starring in the Emmy nominated Netflix special Black Mitzvah, the addition of Haddish to the already brilliant sounding The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is certainly an exciting one.

Haddish will join the likes of The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal in the movie, which follows "a fictionalized, creatively unfulfilled Nicolas Cage who, in the face of financial ruin, accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan, played by Pascal. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones." Pascal's character is described as "not all he appears to be," suggesting that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be full of twists and turns that will hopefully have Nicolas Cage going into full-on, manic-Nic-Cage-mode.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes from Lionsgate, with That Awkward Moment's Tom Gormican directing the movie based on a screenplay he has written alongside Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen will also be producing the movie.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will even find Cage recreating moments from some of his greatest movies, including action classics such as Con Air and Face/Off. "It's a stylised version of me, and the fact I even have to refer to myself in the third person makes me extremely uncomfortable," Cage said of the project earlier this year. "There are many scenes in the movie where modern or contemporary - here we go - 'Nic Cage' and then young 'Nic Cage' are colliding and arguing and battling it out.

It's an acrobatic approach to acting. I'm probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again, because I think we're gonna have to re-enact some of those sequences. It's like walking through a Cabinet of Dr. Caligari version of Con Air and Face / Off."

Haddish has several projects on the horizon, including The Card Counter, Here Today, Bad Trip and The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.