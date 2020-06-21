The Undertaker appears to be finally hanging up the boots, as the legendary WWE Superstar has just announced he has "no desire" to ever compete in a wrestling ring again. The veteran performer, whose real name is Mark Calaway, has been the subject of the new five-part docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride on WWE Network. In the newly-debuted final episode, the Undertaker revealed that his WrestleMania 36 match against A.J. Styles from earlier this year has left him with the perfect opportunity to ride off into the sunset.

"At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away," the 55-year-old said on The Last Ride. "There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right."

Additionally, the Undertaker also feels that he should now be focusing his time on the things that bring him joy outside of the WWE and the wrestling business. "My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," the Deadman explains. "I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have - my wife, my children."

On the show, the Undertaker also explained how he originally planned to retire after coming up short in his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. After that match, Taker had left his gear in the center of the ring and left the building without a word. At this year's WrestleMania 36, the Undertaker came out victorious in a cinematic "Boneyard match" against A.J. Styles, "burying" his opponent alive before departing on his motorcycle to the music of Metallica. Between the two matches, it looks like the Undertaker clearly picked the better spot to bookend his career.

Pro wrestlers are famous for returning to the ring after announcing retirement, and even the Undertaker admits there's a chance he could suit up one more time if WWE boss Vince McMahon really needed his help. "Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," Taker states. Of course, it wouldn't be unlike McMahon to take the Undertaker up on that offer, but his creative team would have to come up with something extra special to top what happened with Taker at WrestleMania 36. Still, as the legendary wrestler isn't getting any younger, there's a good chance we really have seen the last of the Undertaker inside of the ring.

If the Undertaker really is finished with his work as a professional wrestler, what's next is for him to be added to the WWE Hall of Fame. Without an appearance from the Deadman at next year's WrestleMania, there wouldn't be a more perfect time to announce his inevitable induction. In any case, retired or not, the Undertaker will always be known as one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time. You can watch the final chapter of Undertaker's Last Ride series now on WWE Network.