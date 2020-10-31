Jimmy Fallon managed to surprise WWE fans with a special appearance from The Undertaker on The Tonight Show. During an Audience Suggestion Box segment on the program this week, Fallon read a note from a fan professing their love for both Halloween and WWE, asking the The Tonight Show host to somehow combine the two. "I can't, but I know who can, and his name... The Undertaker," Fallon says, presenting a clip of the famous wrestler in his WWE attire.

In the segment, The Undertaker steps out from the darkness as his WWE theme music plays in the background. He takes notice of a nearby scarecrow wearing a jack-o-lantern mask, and for whatever reason, the Deadman doesn't like it at all. He grabs the lifeless prop and proceeds to give it the Tombstone piledriver --- his trademark finishing maneuver --- before crossing its arms and going for the pin. The poor scarecrow never stood a chance.

"Rest... in... peace," the wrestler states, after smashing a pumpkin with his boot.

The Undertaker first debuted in WWE on Nov. 22, 1990, at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. This year, the 34th annual Survivor Series will again take place on Nov. 22, and The Undertaker's 30th anniversary will be celebrated at the event. Other advertised bouts for the show include WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and multiple Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown elimination matches.

In June, The Undertaker spoke candidly about his wrestling career in the documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride. He touched on his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 this year, which was shot in a cinematic style as opposed to a traditional wrestling match. Ultimately, The Deadman won the match by "burying" Stiles alive before departing from the arena on his motorcycle. As it stands, The Undertaker feels that moment is a great place to mark the end of his wrestling career.

"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish," The Undertaker said in the documentary. "[This documentary] has helped me open my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years. I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I'm finally at a place where I can accept that."

The WWE Network is also honoring The Undertaker this month with its monthlong celebration 30 Days of The Deadman, which gathers interviews, documentary footage, and some of the future WWE Hall of Famer's very best matches. Brothers of Destruction, a new WWE documentary highlighting the relationship between The Undertaker and his storyline brother Kane (Glenn Jacobs), also recently premiered at the Austin Film Festival and will soon be available on the WWE Network.

Who knows if we'll get to see The Undertaker competing in a WWE ring again, but watching him piledrive a scarecrow is perhaps the next best thing. Let's hope the man behind the gimmick -- Mark Calaway -- continues to make special appearances as The Undertaker from time to time in the future. This news comes to us from Jimmy Fallon's Youtube Channel.