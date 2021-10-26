Sandra Bullock is returning to Netflix for a grittier drama tackling the role of Ruth Slater, a woman newly-released from prison in search of a sister whom she raised. Her back is up against the wall in a community who scorns her crime, The Unforgivable, murder. Check it out!

The Netflix official synopsis reads, "Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind."

Sandra Bullock is joined by an all star cast including Vincent D'Onofrio (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Godfather of Harlem, Ratched), Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, Small Engine Repair, The Punisher), Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, How to Get Away with Murder), Richard Thomas (The Waltons, Tell Me Your Secrets, Christmas Day in the Morning), Linda Emond (The Great Work Begins. Scenes from Angels in America, The Big Sick, Succession), Aisling Franciosi (I Know This Much Is True, Game of Thrones, Black Narcissus) Rob Morgan (The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Stranger Things, Daredevil), Emma Nelson (Where'd You Go, Bernadette), Will Pullen (Dickinson) and Thomas Guiry (Roe v. Wade, Wonder Wheel).

Peter Craig has penned the screenplay which bodes well for the film. His body of work includes The Hunger Games- Mockingjay Part 1 and 2, The Batman and the story for the highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.

Sandra Bullock is a busy gal, as she also has Lost City of D, It includes a cast of A-listers including Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The film involves a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model when they get swept up in kidnapping attempt that lands them them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. It's expected to hit theaters in March 2022.

Netflix has been hitting it out of the park with its Netflix Original movies with the Melanie Lynsky and Elijah Wood film, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty,﻿Jamie Foxx's and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Project Power, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,﻿ and Paul Rudd's ﻿﻿The Fundamentals of Caring ﻿just to name a few.

Sandra Bullock's Netflix Original Bird Box took the audience by surprise. Bullock said she wanted to make a film her children could watch, but it was an all around success. If you missed it, its follows a mysterious force decimating the population, and only one thing is certain; if you see it, you die. The survivors must now avoid coming face to face with an entity that takes the form of their worst fears. Searching for hope and a new beginning, a woman and her children embark on a dangerous journey through the woods and down a river to find the one place that may offer sanctuary. To make it, they'll have to cover their eyes from the evil that chases them... and complete the trip blindfolded.

Let's see if lightning strikes twice for Bullock . The Unforgivable will be in select theaters November 24 and on Netflix December 10.