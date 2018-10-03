Cult 80s horror classic, The Unnamable is getting a fresh restored 4k scan and color corrected blu-ray release from the original negative this October. The first 2,000 units ordered come with a limited edition slip sleeve blu-ray cover and default to the classic cover everyone knows from the 80s after the first 2,000 units have sold.

College students from Miskatonic University who retreat to an early 18th-century mansion for a weekend of lust are stalked by a fatalistic female in this horror film taken from a story by H.P. Lovecraft. The demon delights in tearing the limbs off her human victims to carry out a centuries-old family curse. Bloody graphic violence and nudity is combined with some campy comedy.

The Unnamable extras

• Video interview with actors, Charles Klausmeyer and Mark Kinsey Stephenson

• Video interview with actor, Eben Ham

• Video interview with actor, Laura Albert

• Video interview with actor, Mark Parra

• Video interviews with R. Christopher Biggs, special makeup effects artist and makeup artist, Camille Calvet

• Audio commentary with Charles Klausmeyer, Mark Stephenson, Laura Albert, Eben Ham, Camille Calvet and R. Christopher Biggs

"THE UNNAMABLE does not shy away from the gooey gore. The victims do not go gently into that good night, and despite its budget, writer/director Jean-Paul Ouellette manages to flaunt the brutality of THE UNNAMABLE's violent wrath." - Amanda Reyes, Hysteria Lives

"There's something very unsettling about the look of this monster, the naked pale ass, the hooves, the horns, the breasts, the fur...it's all very Lovecraftian and I adore it." - Vince Fontaine, Slasher Studios