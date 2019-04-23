Oh my gosh, it's truly the end of the world and cinema as we know it. Sure, you have Avengers: Endgame to look forward to this weekend. But what will be the next big must-see movie coming our way after the dust settles from that superhero epic? How about The VelociPastor? Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like.

Jurassic Priest emerges! He is a man of the claw! There are just too many taglines for this magnificent beast, and they'll probably keep coming as we get closer to the impending summer release date for the ultimate in schlock cinema. Hopefully there is a Drive-In somewhere in the states that will man up and show this glorious movie the way it was intended.

A man of the cloth turns Jurassic in Wild Eye Releasing's The VelociRaptor, coming later this year from the reputable genre label! Ahead of the home entertainment release in August, the Brendan Steere written/directed film will have a special midnight screening/ Q&A at the Texas Frightmare Weekend on May 3rd.

After a devastating family tragedy, a priest travels to China to find deeper spirituality, but instead is endowed with an ancient ability that allows him to turn into a dinosaur. At first, he is horrified by his newfound superpower, but a local prostitute convinces him to use his newfound gift to fight evil - and ninjas.

Gregory James Cohan, Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere, Yang Jiechang, Jesse Turits, Fernando Pacheco de Castro star with Aurelio Voltaire in the Wild Eye Releasing title. Brendan Steere has quietly been making a name for himself in the underground horror circuit for some time now. His first directorial effort was the 2009 straight to video thriller Dead by Dawn, which he followed up with Monster! or, The Re-Dead and a faux trailer for the bad beast you see here The VelociPastor, which helped get this thing going. That was back in 2011, so this has literally been a movie 8 years in the making.

In that time, Steere wrote and directed the horror mystery thriller Animosity, which follows a newlywed couple who move into a house in the middle of the woods only to discover that the surrounding forest is host to sinister supernatural powers which turn them against each other. He also made two more shorts in the interim with Unwound and Rules.

Along with the first trailer for The Velocipastor, we also get an absolutely gorgeous one-sheet poster that perfectly sells this movie home. If only the finished product was going to be this gloriously over the top. If noting else, we have one great looking piece of promotional art that is sure to make you at least do a double take in the WTF department. This all comes direct from Wild Eye Releasing.