Crocodile Dundee actor Paul Hogan is back in the new poster for his upcoming movie The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. Rather than stepping back into the boots of his most well-known character, however, Hogan will be playing himself in the new meta-comedy movie. On the poster, Hogan can be seen smiling as he brandishes two inflatable crocodiles, acknowledging his iconic role. "He's back, whether he likes it or not," the movie's tagline reads, teasing the long-awaited return of Hogan to pop culture.

Several other familiar faces will appear in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, with a handful of them shown on the poster standing behind Hogan. This includes Chevy Chase (Vacation), John Cleese (Monty Python), Olivia Newton-John (Grease), Shane Jacobson (Australia's Got Talent), and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria). As revealed on the poster, the movie also stars Rachael Carpani, Charlotte Stent, Reginald VelJohnson, Wayne Knight, and Kerry Armstrong. Comedian Jim Jeffries and actor Luke Hemsworth are also listed in the cast on IMDb. Most of the cast will be playing heightened versions of themselves, as is the case with Hogan.

Dean Murphy directs Paul Hogan in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee using a screenplay co-written by Murphy and Robert Mond. According to the official synopsis, the story will follow Hogan as he is "reluctantly thrust back into the spotlight as he desperately attempts to restore his sullied reputation on the eve of being knighted." The movie sounds a bit reminiscent of other bizarre movies of celebrities playing exaggerated version of themselves, such as Jean-Claude van Damme's JCVD, John Malkovich's Being John Malkovich, and Bruce Campbell's My Name Is Bruce. Nicolas Cage will also be taking a similar approach for the upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

A comedic performer from the very start, Hogan began his career with his own Australian sketch comedy program The Paul Hogan Show. When the show came to an end after over a decade, Hogan took on his breakout role soon after when he appeared as Mick Dundee in the 1986 movie Crocodile Dundee, a film he also co-wrote. The iconic performance earned Hogan a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and made Hogan one of the most recognizable pop culture figures of the 1980's.

Hogan would later reprise the role in 1988 for the sequel Crocodile Dundee II and again in 2001 for the third and final installment of the movie series, Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles. In 2018, Hogan would once again appear as Mick Dundee in a Super Bowl ad disguised as a fake movie trailer.

A release date for the movie has not yet been officially announced for The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, but IMDb lists its Australian release date as 30 April 2020. The poster and synopsis tease what appears to be a fun and entertaining movie, so let's hope a trailer will be arriving soon. In any case, it's going to be good to see Hogan back on the screen. You can take a look at the official poster for The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee below, courtesy of Piccadilly Pictures.