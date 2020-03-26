Fans of The Walking Dead were dealt a curveball, albeit one that was announced and everyone had proper time to brace for, as Danai Gurira has departed the series as Michonne. But that doesn't mean we've seen the last of her in the walker-filled wasteland. In all likelihood, she will be reuniting with Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes in the upcoming Walking Dead movie.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Walking Dead season 10 episode 13, titled What We Become. In the show's most recent entry, we followed Michonne on an emotional journey, which included flashbacks and a mission to save someone. Along the way, she found proof that Rick was still alive. With Judith's blessing, Michonne left to go find more evidence of Rick's continued existence.

With that, it feels safe to assume that the two will reunite down the road in The Walking Dead Movie. AMC previously announced that Andrew Lincoln will star in a trilogy of movies centered on Rick Grimes. It now feels beyond likely that Danai Gurira will be along for the ride as well. Scott M. Gimple, who oversees the entire Walking Dead universe, all but confirmed that in a recent interview. Here's what he had to say when asked about it.

"Is it fair to assume? It's definitely fair to assume that. There might even be her own story along the way. Some of it has to do with the way we're playing around with the story right now. There's this whole new story strand opened up with her departure."

The currently untitled Rick Grimes movie is a complete mystery at the moment. What we know for sure is AMC has teamed with Universal and intends to give at least the first installment in the planned trilogy a theatrical release. Gimple, again dancing around a firm confirmation, talked a bit more about their ambitious plans.

"With the films, we definitely have plans. But even beyond the current plans, I have some ambitions. I love her and Rick together, but I love seeing her as the pure lead on her own, too. It just so happens that there's a lot of story terrain to cover. But you're right: it's ambitions. Right now, the plans have to do with the feature film."

As far as the show goes, this leaves very few original cast members standing, with Norman Reedus' Daryl being one of them. We also know Lauren Cohan will be returning as Maggie in season 11. Elsewhere, the new spin-off World Beyond is set to debut this year as well. The Walking Dead movie does not yet have a director attached and a release date has not been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.