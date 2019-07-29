Rick Grimes was seemingly forever separated from everyone he knew when the character was written out of The Walking Dead, but Norman Reedus says a reunion with Daryl Dixon needs to happen in the upcoming The Walking Dead Movie series. After actor Andrew Lincoln chose to move on from the show, it was revealed the Rick character's story would continue in an upcoming trilogy of theatrical movies.

As the former deputy sheriff would now be many miles away from Alexandria, it began to appear he was all but dead to the remaining cast, but Norman Reedus remains hopeful Daryl will eventually find him in the movies.

"I definitely think, if that's on the cards, that should without a doubt happen," Reedus told IGN at San Diego Comic-Con, speaking about a potential reunion. He adds: "It's such a family group, and it would be hard not to have that family be part of the story dynamic." Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on the TV series, also agrees, hoping the movies will "tie into what we've already built" with the AMC series. Having Rick return in one of the upcoming movies would also see him reuniting with daughter Judith, now played by Cailey Fleming, though seeing Danai Gurira's Michonne again will likely depend on how that character is written out of the show's upcoming tenth season.

Even if a touching reunion between Rick and any of the other characters from the main TV series, it would likely spell doom for the franchise fan favorite. As he's already left the show, it seems highly unlikely Lincoln would be interested in returning as a main character following the conclusion of the Rick Grimes movie trilogy. Realistically, the character's story arc will officially come to a close by the end of the third movie. It still remains possible he will be given another ambiguous ending to keep him alive, as they did with Lincoln's TV series exit, but in the dangerous world of The Walking Dead, things just might end with the character taking his last breath.

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus have both been a part of The Walking Dead since the very first season. Although they started as enemies, the two were essentially brothers by the end of season 3. Following the death of Daryl's brother Merle (Michael Rooker), Daryl had even taken to referring to Rick as his brother on several occasions, finding a new family in his fellow survivors. After Rick's exit on the TV series, Daryl vowed to one day find his "brother," so it would definitely make sense to see it actually happen at some point in the movies.

The Walking Dead comic book series recently came to a surprise end, leading some fans of the TV series to wonder if the show will soon follow suit. However, AMC has made it clear there are no plans to put the brakes on the franchise anytime soon. In addition to new episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead on the way, the network has also ordered another spin-off series. As for Rick Grimes, we'll see how his story ends when the Universal movies hit the big screen. Reedus' words come to us from IGN on YouTube.