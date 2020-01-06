We haven't seen the last of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. The actor is set to reprise his role in a The Walking Dead movie trilogy set in the TV show universe. It's been more than a year since it was first announced that AMC was planning to bring Rick to the world of features after he left the hit show. Now, producer Scott Gimple has finally provided an update, promising that the first movie will be bigger in every way.

Over the summer, a Rick Grimes movie teaser was shared at San Diego Comic-Con. We learned that the plan was to release it theatrically, so this won't be a made-for-TV movie. However, the script is still being worked on and no director has been set yet, as confirmed by Scott Gimple, who oversees The Walking Dead universe for AMC, in a recent interview. Gimple did, however, go on to explain, in vague terms, what we can expect. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The scale is bigger and the budget is bigger, and it's The Walking Dead, but heightened, both in the narrative themes, but also in just what we see onscreen. I say heightened, but I should also say it's also very different. It's not going to be the exact same thing we saw on television, just larger. We are going in some wild new directions. Movies are a different beast than television. Television is like, boom, we're done. Movies, to calibrate an hour and a half, two hours is no joke, and it's been a lot of fun, but it's a real challenge and we take it very seriously for the fans. We really want to deliver them something special, something worth their trip to the movies. We're trying to be very deliberate and deliver something new."

Rick Grimes left his makeshift family, and his real family, behind to go off and explore the larger world that the zombie apocalypse left behind. The movies are set to explore Rick's adventures in that larger world. Other characters from the show could pop up, but none have been confirmed at this time. Speaking further, Scott Gimple explained that these new big screen adventures will challenge Rick in new ways.

"We are going to continue to tell Rick's story, and we are going to discover so much of the world through that story. Rick will be challenged in different ways that, in some ways, everything that he's been through has sort of prepared him for. It's a much larger world than one that he had been operating in, and that was challenging in and of itself. Now things are heightened, and just as we're going to the movies, and it is the movies proper, suitably widescreen, we're going to be filling that screen with a brand new world."

Andrew Lincoln was the face of The Walking Dead up until his departure in season 9. Many fans assumed he would be killed off. Instead, he lived on and the plans to expand the franchise into movies were revealed. Unfortunately, with no director in place and no finished script, this could still be a long way off.

The plan is to produce a trilogy of movies centered on Rick. But, with movies, there are financial factors that come into play. If The Walking Dead movie doesn't perform at the box office, it would be tough to justify sequels. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.