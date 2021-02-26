We just might see Michael Cudlitz back as Abraham Ford one last time in The Walking Dead movies. Between seasons 4 and 7 of the long-running zombie drama, Cudlitz brought the fan favorite character to life, serving as one of the show's most popular personalities during his run. His character came to his bloody end when Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan beat him to death with a barbwire-covered bat alongside fellow fan favorite Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun).

Michael Cudlitz has since moved on to star in the new CBS series Clarice, but there's a good chance we'll see more of Abraham Ford in the future. It has been speculated that Ford might show up in the anthology spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead, which focuses on a different story in each episode. Speaking with ComicBook.com this week, Cudlitz clarified that there have indeed been talks about Abraham's return, but it's more likely to happen in the planned movie series.

"We have absolutely talked about that. I think Scott Gimple actually leaked something about that. And it's not the [same as] the Negan thing, those are character-centric episodes. And what they're talking about doing, from my understanding, what they're talking about doing with Abraham is, he would be part of one of the films, to the movies, the little bit of a longer format. Again, who knows. Nothing is 100%. But it absolutely has been discussed. And not just as a wishlist from my side. It's been discussed by the people that actually make it happen."

Because nothing is yet set in stone, it's not clear if Abraham would take center stage as a main character in a Walking Dead movie, or if he'd play a supporting role in the way he had on the original TV series. What we do know is that at least one Walking Dead movie is in the works with Andrew Lincoln set to reprise the role of Rick Grimes to give the character's story proper closure after he departed the TV show in season 9.

It had previously been reported that Scott Gimple and the Walking Dead team were planning a trilogy of movies based on the franchise. Because of the pandemic of 2020, those plans have stalled, but even with the gears turning rather slowly, there are still plans to get the movie series off the ground.

"We're following the same general plan but movies take a little longer and we're playing with it in all sorts of directions," Gimple told Collider in October. "And then, the pandemic happened, which gave us the opportunity or the necessity to do that We're still doing that. Andrew [Lincoln] is super involved. [Robert Kirkman] is super involved. It really is proceeding. It's just that current circumstances have given us a little extra time that we seem to need anyways. We really want to do it right."

In the meantime, season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC this weekend with the eleventh and final season premiering later this year. Fear the Walking Dead also returns in April for season 6. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.