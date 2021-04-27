Andrew Lincoln, who starred as Rick Grimes in the first nine seasons of ﻿The Walking Dead﻿﻿, has revealed that he expects to begin filming the Untitled Rick Grimes Walking Dead Movie, "at the first available opportunity." He then indicates that, "there's talk of it being in spring".

The Walking Dead fans last saw Lincoln as sheriff Rick Grimes in 2018, when his character sacrificed himself to protect his group from a horde of zombies. After believing Rick to be dead, it was revealed that he was rescued by Anne (played by Pollyanna McIntosh) and taken away in a helicopter to an unknown location. It is believed that Rick's story will continue in the movie, where the show last saw him. Andrew Lincoln says this.

﻿﻿"I've signed on for more than one film. I am a producer on it. I will not be directing, because I don't like watching myself, so that would be a self-defeating exercise. It would just be the most painful... yeah, it just wouldn't happen!"

﻿The spin-off film was announced a few minutes after Lincoln's final episode aired in 2018. AMC confirmed in a press release that three films set in ﻿The Walking Dead ﻿universe are in production and Andrew Lincoln is expected to return. ﻿Previous show-runner and writer of the spin off film, Scott Gimple, said that, "the films are going to be big evolutions of what we've been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features".

When the film was announced, it was expected to be released in 2021 at the earliest. In July last year, ﻿The Walking Dead ﻿producers confirmed that pre-production on the film was still taking place and that filming would start when it was, "safe to do so".

﻿Back in December 2020, Lincoln told Extra that the filming process can finally move forward due to the success of the COVID vaccine. In his recent interview, Lincoln says, "We need to get the first one absolutely right and that's why it's taken longer than we anticipated - and obviously with the pandemic".

"We're very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we're going to go into production - there's talk of it being spring. I can't wait to get those cowboy boots", Lincoln tells SFX. ﻿Last year, fans saw Danai Gurira bow out of The Walking Dead, after playing Michonne since 2012. Gurira is expected to make an appearance in at least one of the Rick Grimes films, after her character discovers that Rick could still be alive and leaves to find him. When discussing Michonne's exit from the main show, Scott Gimple gave a hint towards what we can expect from the film.

"Both Rick Grimes and Andrew Lincoln would not give up those boots very easily."

This suggests that the sheriff is being held against his will and could explain why his character has not returned to the main show after so many years. ﻿The Walking Dead﻿is currently filming its eleventh and final season. When talking to ﻿SFX﻿, Lincoln says "never say never" when asked about a potential return to the show. ﻿The Walking Dead﻿ is expected to continue filming until spring 2022, with its final episodes being aired later in the year. This, as well as Andrew Lincoln's return to the ﻿universe of ﻿The Walking Dead﻿, means that the fans are in for a very exciting year. This news arrives via SFX.