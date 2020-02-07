AMC has unveiled two new teasers for the The Walking Dead Season 10 midseason premiere episode. Both pose an ominous question: who will rise and who will fall? The drum beat is getting louder and it looks like things are only going to get darker when the show returns at the end of this month. Fans have been on board with season 10 thus far, though there have been some gripes. But, that's to be expected for a show that has been around as long as AMC's The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead teasers are titled Showdown and Spies, respectively. There's a lot going on here, but long-time fans are probably looking forward to Michonne's (Danai Gurira) return. Plus, we've got the way that the first half of season 10 ended. The cliffhanger episode found Alpha (Samantha Morton) after she had lured the crew into an ambush, trapping Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Kelly (Angel Theory). They are still trapped in an underground cave, which also happens to be filled with walkers.

As far as the midseason 10 teasers are concerned, we see the group trying to escape the caves. However, it doesn't look like everybody is going to make it out alive. There has been a lot of speculation as to who won't make it and many are under the belief that Jerry will be the one left behind. The character just seems like the most obvious choice, though The Walking Dead has been known to flip the script more than once in its long history.

We know that season 10's episode 9 is titled Squeeze, which is probably a nod to Jerry's tight squeeze as he's moving through a narrow tunnel and screaming while being gripped by walkers. Long story short: it's not looking good for ol' Jerry. Actor Cooper Andrews portrays the character on The Walking Dead and he recently had this to say about the upcoming premiere.

"Physically, the next episode... yeah. That... that was hard. It's dark... and it's hard to see in the dark as an actor. I can't tell you any more than that. So, yeah, that's all. Next episode."

Cooper Andrews can't say a whole lot about The Walking Dead and Jerry's future, but these teasers for the mid-season 10 premiere should give fans a little more of a hint. The cause of Walking Dead virus was revealed earlier this year, so maybe the show will finally touch on that? The AMC horror series returns on Sunday, February 23rd. As for Negan's new friends, that will all be explored in the next handful of episodes too. He's now hanging with the Whisperers and fans are curious to see how this works out for him. Regardless, things are accelerating very fast at the moment, which means that the next episode is something not to be missed. You can check out both teasers below, thanks to The Walking Dead YouTube channel.