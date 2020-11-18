It has been two years since AMC first announced that Andrew Lincoln was set to return as Rick Grimes in a trilogy of Walking Dead movies. So what's the holdup? What's going on with the project? It turns out that The Walking Dead: World Beyond will serve as the lead up to the first Rick Grimes movie. This, according to the show's star Annet Mahendru, who plays Huck.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the latest spin-off in the franchise and is currently airing its first season. Right from the star, AMC billed the show, which follows the first generation of kids to grow up during The Walking Dead zombie apocalypse, as a two-season event series. Now we know, at least vaguely, where the destination will be by the end of those two seasons. In a recent interview, Annet Mahendru had this to say.

"We're the lead-up to the movies, so we're going there. All the questions fans have had for, I don't know, inherently a decade, right? Our show is the answers to that. So we are very much heading to CRM. I mean, that's the helicopter... We're getting really close, you know?"

CRM is the ever-mysterious group that took Rick Grimes away in the helicopter. Ever since, fans have been wanting to know what happened to Rick and learn more about the organization. It appears those answers are finally coming in the not-too-distant future. It also means that AMC has a firm plan in place for the movies, which had seemingly been put on the backburner for the time being, since we haven't had any concrete updates on them in some time.

Andrew Lincoln served as the lead of The Walking Dead from the very first episode. So when his departure from the show was announced, it came as a major surprise. Many expected it meant his character was going to die. But AMC has bigger plans in mind. Shortly after Lincoln's final episode aired it was revealed that Rick would return in several movies. This was in November 2018. The following year at San Diego Comic-Con, a brief teaser trailer for the first Rick Grimes movie was revealed. It didn't offer much in the way of details, but it did promise that the movie would be coming to theaters. Though much has changed since then and those plans could easily be altered. The movie seems like a much better fit for a streaming service, perhaps with a limited theatrical run, at this point.

Elsewhere in TWD universe Fear the Walking Dead is going strong heading into its mid-season finale. The main series is also shooting its extended season 10, with the show set to conclude with season 11. A new spin-off centered on Daryl and Carol will follow, along with a new anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. So there is plenty more zombie goodness coming down the pipeline in the years to come. The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays on AMC. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.