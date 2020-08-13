The first trailer for The War with Grandpa is here. 101 Studios scooped up the rights to the movie back in June in a deal with Brookdale Studios. They intend to give Robert De Niro's latest a theatrical release this fall, making it one of the early wide-release movies to help theaters potentially draw in audiences after the months-long shutdown. In this case, De Niro is exercising his comedy chops in a family-friendly comedy that pits the legendary actor against a grade-schooler.

We start off with Robert De Niro struggling with a self-checkout machine at the grocery store, which leads to some trouble. To keep him out of trouble, his daughter offers to let him stay at her home with the rest of his family. Unfortunately, his grandson has to give up his room. This is the genesis of the war promised by the title. The two end up at odds with one another in a series of escalating encounters. It looks like the kind of big studio, PG comedy we simply don't see as often these days.

Tim Hill (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Alvin and the Chipmunks) is in the director's chair. Matt Ember and Tom Astle (Home, Get Smart) penned the screenplay. The movie is based on the award-winning book of the same name by Robert Kimmel Smith. The cast also includes Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can, Seven Psychopaths), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Batman & Robin), Rob Riggle (Step Brothers, 21 Jump Street), Cheech Marin (Up In Smoke, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Jane Seymour (Wedding Crashers, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman). Marvin Peart, Rosa Morris Peart and Phillip Glasser serve as producers.

The War With Grandpa centers on Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) who is just an average kid who likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. However, when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter's family, he is forced to give up his bedroom, which is his most prized possession. Unwilling to let the injustice stand, Peter hatches a series of elaborate pranks to drive out his grandpa. But Ed won't go without a fight. Soon, the two find themselves engaged in an all-out war.

Oscar-winner Robert De Niro is no stranger to comedy, having starred in movies like Meet the Parents and Dirty Grandpa in the past. De Niro is coming off of a big year in 2019, having starred in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Todd Phillips' Joker, both of which were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Originally, the comedy was set to arrive in September but the date has been pushed by several weeks in the hopes that more theaters will be open by then. The War With Grandpa is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 9 from 101 Studios. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.