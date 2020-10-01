Adam Sandler's 1998 sports comedy The Waterboy is one of the divisive comedians more fondly remembered movies. Though he did not appear in the movie himself, frequent Sandler collaborator Kevin James was recently asked which of his pal's characters he would most like to see receive a spin-off, with James quickly calling for The Waterboy to make a comeback.

"Oh, Bobby Boucher. I think Bobby Boucher would crush it. I'd wanna see more of that. I think he's phenomenal. I would love to see that."

Bobby Boucher is, of course, the protagonist of The Waterboy. Played by Sandler, who employs one of his typically ridiculous voices for the role, Bobby is raised by his overprotective mother, Helen. Bobby is the water boy for a successful college football team coached by Red Beaulieu, but when Beaulieu fires Bobby, he takes up the same position for a losing rival team, led by despairing Coach Klein. After witnessing Bobby tap into a deeply hidden rage and beat up a player who teased him, Klein adds Bobby to the roster as a linebacker, which suddenly raises the failing team to championship contenders.

Directed by Frank Coraci and starring Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, Fairuza Balk, Henry Winkler, Jerry Reed, Larry Gilliard, Jr., Blake Clark, Peter Dante, and Jonathan Loughran, The Waterboy was mauled by critics upon release but has since become a solid fan-favorite. Despite the quite savage criticism of the movie at the time, The Waterboy was extremely profitable, earning $39.4 million in its opening weekend alone in the United States, and going on to earn a total of $190 million worldwide. Of course, money talks, and so while there is no hint of any sequel other than in Kevin James' wildest fantasies, it is not completely beyond the realms of possibility. No doubt fans of The Waterboy are in absolute agreement with James and would love to see Bobby Boucher return to screens for a follow-up.

Sandler has been asked about potential sequels in the past, specifically Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, but the Saturday Night Live star sounds hesitant to bring any of his beloved characters back. "I don't think about it, but those two [films] - I loved doing them," Sandler said. "They're big ideas. Going back to school was fun for Billy, and then Happy Gilmore playing golf - there's something there. I don't know. We'll see. I doubt it, though."

Kevin James, for his part, has starred alongside Sandler many times over the years, starting with the romantic comedy I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry in 2007. Since then, the duo have teamed up on a variety of projects including Pixels, Hotel Transylvania, Zookeeper, and the Grown Ups franchise.

James is set to appear in Adam Sandler's new movie Hubie Halloween, alongside several other stars who are often seen in Sandler fare. The movie follows Sandler as Hubie Dubois, who thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it's up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 7, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Cinemablend.