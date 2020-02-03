Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck. The actor reunited with The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor for the inspirational basketball movie. Affleck stars as Jack Cunningham, a former basketball player who had a promising career ahead of him until he threw away a full ride scholarship and spiraled into addiction. Jack heads into redemption territory after cleaning up his act and it looks like a role that Affleck was born to play.

The Way Back trailer goes into the life of Jack Cunningham as he speaks about his father who didn't want to have anything to do with him as a kid until he learned that he was good at playing basketball. From there, Cunningham had to come to grips with the fact that his dad never really loved him, he only loved his abilities on the basketball court. Cunningham spirals out of control and loses everything. As the trailer shows, he's been through a lot and has his demons, which come through on the basketball court.

Jack Cunningham is later asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days. After thinking about it, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption? The Way Back trailer teases a lot of good fortune, but there is still a darkness underneath that may come back.

In addition to Ben Affleck, The Way Back also stars Al Madrigal (Night School), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Janina Gavankar (True Blood) and Glynn Turman (Bumblebee). This is one of three movies that Affleck could be in this year, which also includes Dee Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted and Adrian Lyne's Deep Water. It is believed that The Last Thing He Wanted will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. As for Deep Water, it is scheduled to hit theaters by the end of the year, though that could change.

Gordon Gray, Jennifer Todd, Gavin O'Connor and Ravi Mehta produced The Way Back. It was written by Brad Ingelsby. Robert J. Dohrmann, Brad Ingelsby, Kevin McCormick, Mark Ciardi, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Kaitlyn Taaffe Cronholm, and Madison Ainley served as executive producers. The movie already has whispers of Academy Awards for next year, so it will be very interesting to see how the movie pans out when it hits theaters on March 6th, 2020. While we wait for the movie to open in theaters, you can check out The Way Back trailer above, thanks to the Warner Bros. YouTube channel.