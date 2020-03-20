The sports drama film The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, and Michaela Watkins, and directed by Gavin O'Connor, will be made available for Digital streaming March 24 at the price of $19.99. Released on March 6 in theaters, the Coronavirus quarantine has forced the film's producer's hand in pushing for an early digital release, as explained by Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

"With audiences largely unable to view films in theatrical release under current circumstances, we have decided to provide the alternative of early digital ownership of our currently released titles to people looking for great entertainment options. So, while we remain big fans of the theatrical experience and hope audiences are able to return to cinemas in the near future, we understand that these are challenging times and offering this option simply makes sense."

The movie follows the story of Jack, played by Ben Affleck, who is an alcoholic struggling with a personal tragedy that is threatening to tear his life apart. Jack is asked to become the temporary coach of a high school basketball team, a job he is initially reluctant to do, before eventually relenting. The rest of the movie explores Jack's attempts to help the team improve their on-court performance while also delving deeper into the personal issues Jack himself is struggling with.

The movie opened in theaters to general critical acclaim and has a certified fresh 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the praise, the film was only able to make around $14 million at the box-office before the shutting down of cinemas due to Coronavirus wiped out most of its audience.

With no near end in sight to the quarantine imposed by the virus, it makes sense that the makers would want to recover what money they can via home release. With more and more people placing themselves in self-imposed isolation, the demand for new online content has spiked, and The Way Back joins a number of other recent theater releases that are soon going to be available for streaming, like Bloodshot, The Invisible Man and Birds of Prey.

For Ben Affleck, the performance of his new film is crucial, since it is his first major role since his time as Batman. The actor has expressed his happiness in the past for having gotten the opportunity to play the character of the Dark Knight but also admitted there were many behind-the-scenes issues with making the DC movies that left him dissatisfied with the creative process and no longer interested in making those type of films.

With his own issues with alcohol-addiction fresh in the minds of the public from last year, Viewers will doubtless find a connection between Affleck the actor and Jack, the alcoholic character he plays in The Way Back. But Affleck has had no choice but to accept that fact, as he admitted in interviews he gave regarding the movie. With the role being lauded by critics as one of the best in his career, the actor shouldn't have too many issues with being remembered for The Way Back rather than Justice League. This news first appeared at Deadline.