Supernatural is officially getting a prequel series. Last year, the popular sci-fi adventure series came to an end after fifteen seasons, much to the heartbreak of fans who'd long been following Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as the Winchester brothers. Now, it's been revealed that the CW is looking to revive the show by taking the story back in time, as the network as ordered a Supernatural prequel series dubbed The Winchesters that will follow Sam and Dean's parents.

Ackles, who is set to reprise his role as Dean Winchester and serve as the show's narrator, is executive producing The Winchesters. His wife Danneel Ackles, who appeared in a recurring role as Danneel on Supernatural, is also executive producing. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson will executive produce and serve as the writer of the series. The CW has given the prequel a script commitment.

Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles),The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'" Ackles told Deadline in a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

John and Mary Winchester were previously featured on Supernatural, where they were respectively portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. It was explained that Mary was killed by a demon while Sam was still a baby, prompting John to become a hunter to avenge her death and eventually pass along his knowledge to his two sons. John was killed off very early into the second season.

There's no word at this time of Jared Padalecki's involvement in The Winchesters. Because Dean Winchester will only be serving as the show's narrator at this time, it would seem that there's not exactly a rush to getting Padalecki involved for an appearance as Sam. That doesn't necessarily mean that a return in the future is out of the question, perhaps as part of a flash-forward scene, so as long as The Winchesters ends up moving forward and becoming a success for the CW.

Meanwhile, Padalecki can be seen elsewhere on the CW as the star and executive producer of Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. As for Ackles, his next acting gig will see him playing the violent patriotic superhero Soldier boy in the third season of the hit Amazon series The Boys. Filming is currently underway, though a release date hasn't yet been set for the new episodes. This news comes to us from Deadline.