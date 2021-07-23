The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming prequel series to The Witcher at Netflix, has found another one of its lead stars. Previously, it was announced that the new series would star Laurence O'Fuarain (Game of Thrones, Vikings) in a main role. Now, it's being reported that Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery, Crazy Rich Asians) has just boarded the cast as well.

A prequel series set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the story of the very first Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one. A limited series, the live-action prequel will only consist of six episodes, two episodes shorter than the first season of The Witcher.

In the series, Michelle Yeoh will play the role of Scían. Per Variety, the character is "the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."

Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh's co-star Laurence O'Fuarain will play Fjall. The character is described as someone who was "born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, carrying a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil."

After rising to fame in Hong Kong action movies, Michelle Yeoh broke out internationally as a Bond girl in Tomorrow Never Dies. She has also appeared in movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Crazy Rich Asians. More recently, she starred in the holiday movie Last Christmas in 2019 and has been appearing in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery. She also has a role in this year's Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings along with James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels.

Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner of The Witcher: Blood Origin, also executive producing alongside Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the original book series that spawned the franchise, is on board to serve as a creative consultant. Also executive producing are Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind along with Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films.

An animated spinoff of The Witcher is also in development at Netflix. Called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the spinoff is another prequel that will focus on the origin story of Geralt's mentor Vesemir. The title is slated to be released sometime in 2021. Meanwhile, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also expected to arrive on the platform toward the end of the year. This news comes to us from Variety.