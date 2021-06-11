With expectation running high that Netflix will reveal a trailer, production update, release date...anything really...about its upcoming The Witcher projects, the morning started with a strange and unexpected reveal - a release date from the official Twitter account of The Witcher game series which asked @WitcherNetflix if they were free on 9th July. The question that no one knows the answer to, is what do they need to be free for? With so much happening in the world of The Witcher at the moment, there is no way of guessing what this relates to, but there is a suggestion that most likely is a release date for the animated spin-off Nightmare of The Wolf. Here is how it went down.

Official Twitter handle @wichergame started the chain at 12pm today, sending out the tweet which said, "Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th?". The Neflix account then sent out "Hi, @CDPROJEKTRED! Sure - want to meet up?" This led to the game account replying to both, "It's a date!"

Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th? — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

Hi, @CDPROJEKTRED! Sure - want to meet up? — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

It's a date! — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

Twitter immediately exploded with retweets, questions, theories and more as fans tried to work out what is coming on July 9th. While some suggested that it could be Season 2 of Nexflix's main Witcher series, it is much too early for that, and similarly their Blood Origin spin off. While it could be a day to announce the air dates for both of these, that is something that is expected or at least going to be hinted at during the Geeked Week event which ends today and has been rumored to be bringing out the Witcher big guns as its finale.

Later today we will discover if we get either a release date or first trailer for The Witcher's second season from Geeked Week, and the outcome of that will maybe help clear some of the options being touted from the slate. The front runner at the moment, is the arrival of Nightmare of The Wolf, a 2D animated spin-off which is listed among Netflix's upcoming movies but as yet has no release date. The movie focuses on the origin of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, and other than being set to premiere this year, Netflix have been keeping tight lipped about when it can be expected to drop.

So the question that now remains is would Netflix premiere the movie pretty much without any kind of trailer or advanced warning of a premiere date? It doesn't seem likely. A trailer of that movie would seem more of a viable option, or we could have all this the wrong way around and we may see theThe Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer today, with The Witcher Season 2 or Blood Origin getting their official first look next month. One thing that is certain is that fans are going to be following this one right up to the wire with a building anticipation that will be on the edge of erupting by the time 9th July comes around. It is almost as if someone sat down and planned it all to do exactly that.