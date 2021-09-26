Netflix's TUDUM event brought a lot of surprises for fans of some of the streamer's biggest properties, and while fans of The Witcher had hoped for more than they were given during the platform's Geeked event in July, when all they received was a measly teaser that lasted a few seconds, they would not have expected the long list of announcements and sneak peeks revealed.

Along with numerous new clips of the upcoming second season of the flagship show, other announcements included the greenlighting of its third season of The Witcher TV series, a new children's show based on the franchise and the news that a new anime movie is on its way. This is exactly what fans of Nightmare of the Wolf have been waiting to hear since watching the prequel movie when it arrived just over a month ago on Netflix.

While that was the good news, we are going to clearly have to wait a while to find out any more about the movie as that was all the information Netflix was giving out right now. There are obviously many ways the new movie could go, such as being a direct sequel to Nightmare of the Wolf, or a brand new story about another character from the Witcher catalogue, and there will be plenty of time to speculate on this as we will not be seeing it until late in 2022 at the earliest.

There are many fans hoping that the new movie will bring more of Vesemir to screens, and while the character very quickly built up a fan base from Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix also revealed the first images of the character's arrival in season 2 of the flagship series. It seems like his story in Nightmare was as a prelude to the character's appearance in the second season of The Witcher and therefore has served that purpose. With this in mind, it would make more sense for the new anime movie to turn its focus on a different character in advance of the newly announced season three.

It’s the year of Vesemir! Welcome Kim Bodnia as the oldest surviving witcher and Geralt’s beloved mentor, making his debut in The Witcher Season 2. pic.twitter.com/8bojfrU97F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Vesemir is an integral part of the books and the videogame series, and it looks like in The Witcher's second season he will be playing a part in Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen with Geralt. Again, this all seems to point to a lesser need for the character to be explored further in another animated prequel movie. His role in Season 2 also lends to the possibility of the Wild Hunt also playing a role in the upcoming season or Season 3.

The Witcher Season 2, which also got a new trailer at TUDUM, has a synopsis that reads, "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

There are certainly a number of different routes that the anime could go, and with the other branching stories that have been announced today, it would take a very good guess for anyone to know exactly where this one will end up. The Witcher and Nightmare of the Wolf are both currently streaming on Netflix, while The Witcher Season 2 arrives in December. More about The Witcher was unveiled at TUDUM.