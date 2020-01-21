Is Netflix working on an animated The Witcher movie? While the streaming service has yet to confirm that's the case, it certainly appears just such a project is happening. But before anyone gets too excited, we must caution, at least for now, that this can only be regarded as a rumor until it is officially confirmed. That said, the circumstantial evidence is pretty compelling.

First off, a new listing from the Writers Guild of America states that Beau DeMayo, who wrote for The Witcher season 1, is writing a project titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. No plot details have been revealed at this time, but it's believed that the movie would be released ahead of the show's second season. It's not clear how far along the development process is at this point, nor is it clear who else might be involved. There is no word on who is directing and there are no plot details available for the time being.

While it's not much information to go on, it would seem to make sense. The Witcher, Netflix claims, has been watched by 76 million customers since its release, making it one of the best debuts ever for one of their original shows. Plus, executive producer Tomek Baginski previously hinted in an interview with IGN Poland that just such a project may be in the cards when he was asked if we could see something animated in that universe down the line.

"I don't want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won't see The Witcher in this style. However these are things I would rather not talk about too much for now."

In a different interview with Telewizja wPolsce, Baginski said they are "planning a few more interesting surprises between seasons but I will not say exactly what will happen." Safe to say, an animated Witcher movie would count as an interesting surprise. One of the big questions is whether or not the core cast, such as Henry Cavill, would reprise their roles for Nightmare of the Wolf. Though, it's hard to imagine Netflix doing something like this with different actors.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Also appearing on the show are Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Jodhi May (Queen Calanthe), Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Aretuza) and Millie Brady (Princess Renfri). Netflix ordered The Witcher season 2 last fall ahead of the show's debut, but the company has yet to announce a premiere date. Season 1 was met with a somewhat mixed response from critics, boasting a 66 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the audience rating is much better, currently at 93 percent. For Netflix, that's arguably the far more important number. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the possible movie are made available. This news comes to us via Redanian Intelligence.