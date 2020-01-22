It's official: A Witcher movie is coming to Netflix. Some evidence surfaced online recently that heavily suggested the streaming service was looking to expand the world of The Witcher with an animated movie and now, it's been confirmed. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be a feature-length anime that will give fans of the show some more content to digest, presumably between seasons.

Several reports confirm that the movie has been given the go-ahead by Netflix. There is no word on a possible release date, but it's expected that the movie will arrive before The Witcher season 2. Producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, who worked on season 1 of the live-action show, which debuted last year, are behind the project. Studio Mir animation, who previously worked on Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender, is set to work on the movie as well. Netflix provided a brief logline, which reads as follows.

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing The Continent."

While not confirmed, our previous report indicated that Beau DeMayo was set to write The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. There is no word on which characters from the live-action series will appear. Nor is it clear, at this time, if the actors from the show, such as Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, will reprise their roles. Netflix recently revealed that The Witcher season 1 was viewed by 76 million subscriber households, making it one of the most popular shows the service has ever produced. With that in mind, it stands to reason they would try to keep things consistent between the show and the movie, if possible.

The franchise got its start as a series of novels from author Andrzej Sapkowski which date back to the 1980s. Sapkowski initially started publishing short stories set within that world before producing full-length novels. The most recent novel, Season of Storms, was published in 2013. To date, the series has sold more than 33 million copies. Aside from the show, many people are familiar with the games that have been produced based on Sapkowski's novels. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 and went on to become a huge success, earning rave reviews and selling more than 20 million copies.

The Witcher debuted in December and was one of Netflix's most high-profile releases of 2019. The company had a great deal of faith in the show, as they renewed it for a second season before the first season even debuted. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, but there is no word yet on when we will see it. Netflix, historically, doesn't rush things with its biggest shows, as they attempt to maintain quality, rather than rush to meet a release date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.