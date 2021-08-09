As we've previously learned, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an upcoming South Korean-American adult animated dark fantasy film for Netflix. The upcoming feature-length adventure will serve as a spin-off of the Netflix series The Witcher. The film itself is set before the events of the live-action series, and will look to explain more about the Witcher's world, including how the magically mutated monster hunters are created. Nightmare of the Wolf will focus on the origin story of Geralt's mentor and fellow Witcher, Vesemir. Check out the all new full-length trailer below!

In January 2020, Netflix had announced that an animated film adaption was in the works from Korean animation studio, Studio Mir. During the virtual WitcherCon event in July 2021, a "Date Announcement" teaser was released. The voice cast for the upcoming film includes Theo James (Divergent, How It Ends) as Vesemir, Lara Pulver (Edge of Tomorrow, Underworld: Blood Wars) as Tetra, Graham McTavish (The Hobbit, Aquaman) as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell (Dances with Wolves, Independence Day) as Lady Zerbst. The animated film is written by Beau DeMayo, and is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Kwang Il Han, director at Studio Mir, told The Verge one benefit of the animated format included allowing the Witchers to carry their iconic dual blades: "The actors had difficulty carrying multiple swords at the same time, because they were too heavy, so they were only carrying one sword at a time," he says. "In the anime we don't have those restrictions." Some fans may be familiar with the South Korean animation studio, Studio Mir, from shows such as Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defenders, and Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Legend of Korra. The new Netflix film will also provide fans a useful backstory for Vesemir, as his character is officially set to appear in the upcoming second season of the show once it arrives this December. Be sure to take a look at the promotional release poster!

In other news, The Witcher live-action series is still ramping up for it's Season 2 debut this coming December. Netflix has officially confirmed that the first episode of the live action series will be an adaptation of A Grain of Truth, which is one of the first stories in Andrzej Sapkowski's The Last Wish anthology. From what was also shown in the new trailer for this blood soaked prequel of the sarcastic monster hunter and gore, it seems that Geralt isn't the only Witcher that likes to enjoy a good long soak in the bathtub.

This brand new trailer follows a shorter teaser released just last month, and comes just a few weeks before the official debut of the upcoming animated film. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is expected to have a run time of at least 81 minutes. The new upcoming film is set to premiere on August 23rd, 2021, while the second season of The Witcher is set to premiere on December 17th, 2021. Both new projects will be available for streaming on Netflix.