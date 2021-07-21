Netflix has released a teaser trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated prequel to The Witcher. The upcoming film will offer an anime-inspired spin on young Vesemir's adventures on The Continent. The teaser features a cool and charismatic Vesemir, which is a change from the usual sullen demeanor of witchers. The makers seem to be going for a less serious tone with this one, and judging by the teaser, Nightmare of the Wolf looks fun and action-packed. The trailer also features Vesemir naked in the bathtub, a tribute to the games and Henry Cavill's now-iconic scene from The Witcher.

The official synopsis for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf reads as follows: "The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir - a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

Netflix also released the character descriptions and the voice cast along with the trailer.

Vesemir - Voiced by Theo James (Castlevania, Underworld): "Vesemir grew up as a servant on a nobleman's estate, working long days for too little coin. He yearns to break free of his social standing and to explore the Continent to find his destiny."

Tetra - voiced by Lara Pulver (Spooks, Sherlock): "Tetra Gilcrest is a powerful sorceress who is descended from one of the Continent's first mages, and believes magic connects all things of beauty. She and her followers work to keep peace on the Continent by ensuring that magic is not abused."

Deglan - Voiced by Graham McTavish (The Hobbit, Outlander): "Deglan was raised on the harsh, unforgiving Skellige Isles and is the hardened warrior-leader of the witchers. He is fiercely loyal to his "boys," and committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect them."

Also, In a confusing set of events, Graham McTavish has been cast in The Witcher season 2 as well, albeit as another character, spymaster Djiskhtra. Whereas his character Deglan will also appear in the upcoming show with Tamer Hassan playing him.

Lady Zerbst - Voiced by Mary McDonnell (Dances with Wolves): "Lady Zerbst is a Kaedwen noblewoman who inherited her husband's seat on the king's advisory council after his death. She has since risen to become one of the king's most trusted advisors, and a fierce supporter of the witchers."

Kwang Il Han directs the movie with Beau DeMayo writing the script. DeMayo previously wrote episode one of The Witcher. The stunning animation is courtesy of Studio Mir, the Korean animation house behind hits like The Legend of Korra and Dota: Dragon's Blood. DeMayo has promised that the film will be more than just an action fest and will utilize the animation to tell a poignant story. Beau DeMayo, Kwang Il Han, and The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich all serve as the producers on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Though it is set centuries before the events of The Witcher, the world of Nightmare of the Wolf doesn't seem much different. Monsters exist, monster hunters exist, and people hate them but all Witchers care about is their coin.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is not the only spinoff. A live-action prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin is in development. The prequel will be set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, and will tell the story of the very first witcher, with Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, and Sophia Brown in the lead.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf may help boost interest in The Witcher, ahead of the premiere of season 2 in December. Netflix could also greenlight more Witcher spinoffs if Nightmare of the Wolf turns out to be a success. After all, there is no dearth of source material. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf streams exclusively on Netflix from August 23, 2021. More details will be coming out soon. So, stay tuned.