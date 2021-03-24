Like many productions over the last year, filming on Netflix's second season of The Witcher has been pushed and pulled in all directions amid the ongoing circumstances, but things are now ticking along with the studio adding another seven cast members to the popular show. Joining The Witcher second 2 are Adjoa Andoh (Invictus, Bridgerton) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (What Happened to Monday) as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness) as Fenn, Graham McTavish (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey) as Ba'lian, Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher and Chris Fulton (Outlaw King) as Rience.

These new additions to the cast join the likes of Yasen Atour as Coën, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, acting newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Game of Thrones alumni Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen. The series will also introduce fan-favorite character and Witcher trainer Vesemir, played by Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia. The second season of The Witcher also sees Henry Cavill in the lead once again, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

The first season of The Witcher proved to be a huge success for the streaming giant, introducing audiences to Zack Snyder's Justice League star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter. Set on the fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other. The first season tells a non-linear story and follows the three main protagonists at different points in time, exploring formative events that shaped their characters, before eventually merging into a single timeline.

The second season will reportedly tell a much more linear story, as well as explore Geralt's mysterious upbringing, picking up with Geralt having been convinced that Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden. Geralt brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Production on The Witcher has been stopped and started quite often over the last few months, with Cavill himself causing some issues after sustaining a leg injury while filming. While the second series of The Witcher does not yet have an official release date, it is likely that Netflix will debut the series later this year. A third season of The Witcher has also seemingly been confirmed thanks to the Writer's Guild of America West directories, which recently added a 'season 3' to their list.

Netflix are clearly very committed to the fantasy franchise, with streaming platform is also planning to make a spin-off, The Witcher: Blood Origin, with Jodie Turner-Smith recently tapped to lead the show. The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-part live-action series that will take place hundreds of years before the main series and will explore the origins of Witchers and the very first Witcher. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.