The Witcher star Henry Cavill has taken the first steps to recovery after injuring himself while filming series 2 of the Netflix fantasy show. The actor and walking bicep shared an image of himself wearing a mask as he explored the woods while the United Kingdom is in lockdown, using the opportunity to get himself fighting fit once again.

"We are in lockdown here the UK so I'm using my once a day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury! (More on that another time). It wasn't fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey."

The Witcher recently returned to filming following a pause in production amid the ongoing global circumstances, with filming quickly brought to a sudden halt once again after Cavill injured his hamstring while putting himself in harm's way for the sake of our entertainment.

The first season of The Witcher ended with Cavill's character, Geralt, believing Yennefer to have died in battle, leading him to take Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he was raised and trained to be a Witcher. Along with exploring Geralt's past, season 2 will also find Ciri discovering her new powers, something that is sure to prove dangerous.

The official synopsis for season 2 of The Witcher reads; "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher has proven to be a hugely popular franchise for Netflix and introduced audiences to Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Set on the fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other. The first season tells a non-linear story and follows the three main protagonists at different points in time, exploring formative events that shaped their characters, before eventually merging into a single timeline. This convoluted plotting received a lot of criticism, with the second season of The Witcher looking to avoid this by reportedly telling a much more linear story.

The upcoming second season will also see several new characters introduced including Robin Hood's Yasen Atour as Coën, Monster's Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Peaky Blinders star Paul Bullion as Lambert, The Favourite star Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, The Danish Girl star Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, acting newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Game of Thrones alumni Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen and fan-favorite character and Witcher trainer Vesemir, played by Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia. They join Cavill in the lead alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

The Witcher season 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix sometime in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Henry Cavill's official Instagram account.