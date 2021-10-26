Henry Cavill is looking as intimidating as ever, as he readies himself for battle in a new image from Netflix's upcoming second season of The Witcher. Wielding his trusty sword and sporting the kind of steely look in his eyes that suggests some real carnage is about to be unleashed, the newly released image is sure to have fans excited for the further adventures of Cavill's burly monster hunter.

The first season of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher introduced audiences to Justice League star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Set on the fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", the series explores the legend of Geralt and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other. Cavill proved to be a solid choice for the role of Geralt, with the actor able to match the stoicism and physicality necessary for the role, with the show itself going on to become one of the streaming service's most popular project.

The Witcher Season 2 will pick up right after the first season's finale, which ended with Geralt taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he was raised and trained to be a Witcher. "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," the official synopsis reads. "While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The highly anticipated second season will also see the ensemble cast explode, with The Witcher adding several recognizable names to the roster. Joining The Witcher's second season are Robin Hood's Yasen Atour as Coën, Monster's Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Peaky Blinders star Paul Bullion as Lambert, The Favourite star Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, The Danish Girl star Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, acting newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Game of Thrones alumni Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen. The series will also introduce fan-favorite character and Witcher trainer Vesemir, played by Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia.

Cavill has revealed some insight into what the inclusion of Geralt's former mentor will mean for the legendary monster hunter. "Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature," Cavill explained. "It's beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it."

Production on the second season has stopped and started throughout the last year or so, with Cavill injuring himself partway through filming. Thankfully, despite all the backstage drama, The Witcher season 2 is now ready and is due to hit Netflix on December 17, 2021. This comes to us from Empire.