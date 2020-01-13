Netflix's video adaptation series, The Witcher has proven to be very popular indeed, with the first season topping even Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian to become the most in-demand television series in the world according to viewing figures. So, it should come as no surprise then that a second season is on the way, with headline star Henry Cavill taking to social media to announce that pre-production will begin very soon.

"Hello everybody, I'm back. I have been enjoying my Christmas break, perhaps a little too much at some points, but now it is back to work. Pre-production will be starting very shortly on Witcher season 2. I see that you've all enjoyed Witcher season one, thank you very much for that, and I'm glad you enjoyed it. I'll be giving you updates on here as time goes on."

In the video announcement Henry Cavill looks very, very pleased to be making this no doubt fan-pleasing declaration. The actor thanks fans for their enthusiasm towards to show so far, and teases more news to come in the near future. He then takes much pleasure in letting us know that he will be posting more of his cardio videos, no doubt some of the preparation he will be undertaking in order to stay in Geralt-like shape. In his typical friendly fashion, the video is accompanied by a message wishing his fans all the best in 2020.

"P.S. Happy New Year!"

Of course, there is no word yet as to when the second season will be released on Netflix, but with pre-production starting soon fans will have to wait a little while before entering the world of The Witcher again. Producer of the first series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich did reveal that the show's premiere window is 2021 so for now fans can stick that rather vague date in their calendars.

No doubt Cavill will be maintaining the same levels of preparation as with the show's first season, for which the actor built himself up even more than when he played Justice League's Superman. As well as creating a unique accent for the character of Geralt, and his miserable dehydration diet, Cavill's commitment to the role is unquestionable.

Set in a medieval fictional world on a landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher follows the story of solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg and Cintran princess Ciri, who find their destinies tied together. The first season is based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, a collection of short stories which precede the main Witcher saga. It explores formative events that shaped the three lead characters, prior to their first encounters with each other. Alongside Cavill stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Though the show has had a lukewarm reception from critics, currently sitting at a reasonable 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, fans have loved The Witcher and await the second season with bated breath. This comes from https://www.instagram.com/henrycavill/|Henry Cavill's official Instagram account.