Fans of The Witcher have been waiting eagerly for an announcement during Nexflix Geeked Week and today they got one...sort of. While everyone knows that filming on the new season of the fantasy series wrapped in March, and the new season is set to air sometime in Q4 of 2021, many hoped for an exact release date and the obligatory behind the scenes footage at least. Today, a single image suggested that information on the series is coming...on Friday.

Netflix is currently slap bang in the middle of its Geeked Week event, which has seen many announcements, videos and more posted about some of the streamer's biggest shows and franchises, but so far there had been no word on The Witcher. However, today the official Witcher Twitter account posted an image of a stylized poster with the date Friday June 11 written on the bottom of it, and tagged in Netflix's Geeked handle. This has led fans to hope that not only will they find out more about season 2 of The Witcher, but also about the spin-offs such as The Witcher: Blood Origin, which have been teased a little but nothing more.

Welcoming you back to the world of The Witcher with @NetflixGeeked ????⚔️



See you Friday. #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/sNfdoIOmLE — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 8, 2021

Many fans of the series were quick to jump on the tweet, asking what they can expect, if their favorite character was going to be among whatever footage is released, and more. You can check out some of the comments below.

The Witcher is one of the series expected to get an update this week as part of Netflix's online event, but considering the hype surrounding it, there was really little doubt that they were going to make fans wait as long as possible before making their reveal. With mentions already given to the upcoming Sandman adaptation, as well as season updated on Locke & Key, Shadow and Bone and The Umbrella Academy, it is now The Witcher that everyone is looking to with eager anticipation.

The Witcher series is based on the books by Polish author Andrej Sapkowski, and began on Netflix in December 2019. The first season, which ran for eight episodes, was based on the specific books The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are both collections of short fiction that act as a prequel to the main story. The second season, which will also consist of eight episodes, was given the green light soon after, with filming taking place as soon as was possible following the pandemic shutdown.

As we know that production is complete, and post-production is also almost done, it would not be too much to expect some kind of trailer on Friday, or perhaps that is pushing too far. With these kind of events, there is always an expectation of a big finish, and with no updates for so long, it would certainly be a big way to end the Geeked Week event. In the meantime, the event continues with plenty to still look forward to in the next couple of days. Watch out for the updates as soon as they become available.