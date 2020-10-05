Netflix has released our first look at Henry Cavill's return as the silver-maned monster hunter, Geralt, in the upcoming second seas of The Witcher. Donning a sleekly upgraded new armor and looking at stoic as ever, the images are sure to leave fans of the hugely popular fantasy series anxious for more.

New armour, same witcher. Here's your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in @witchernetflix Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Hx7UCpzrTW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 5, 2020

While the caption may state "New armour, same witcher," this is not entirely the case, with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently revealing that season 2 will stretch Henry Cavill's acting muscles even more than his actual ones compared to Geralt's first adventure. Hissrich recently explained that while Cavill's character started out in the first season as a single-minded mercenary, season 2 will evolve his arc and peer even more behind Geralt's apparent apathy. "It's all protecting the sort of internal -- we call it his white knight syndrome -- his internal desire to be a hero and the sort of human emotions that he can't help but let filter through, even though he's determined to tell everyone that he doesn't have an emotional capacity," she said.

"I think a lot of that conflict is fun to play, and it's kind of all going to explode in Season 2," she continued. "All of the times that we saw him withhold, all the times that we saw Geralt sort of internalize things as opposed to externalize, in Season 2 he's going to be confronted with that a lot more and has to make some different choices."

The first season of The Witcher follows Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other. The first season tells a non-linear story and follows the three main protagonists at different points of time, exploring formative events that shaped their characters, before eventually merging into a single timeline. While not much is known about the direction of The Witcher season 2, it will reportedly tell a much more straight-forward story this time around.

The second season will also see several new characters introduced including Yasen Atour as Coën, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, acting newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen and fan-favorite character and Witcher trainer Vesemir, played by Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia. They join Cavill in the lead alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

The Witcher recently returned to filming following a pause in production. Whilst the second season does not yet have an official release date, it is likely that Netflix will debut the series late next year. A third season of The Witcher has also seemingly been confirmed thanks to the Writer's Guild of America West directories, which now has a reference to a 'season 3' with showrunner and creator Lauren S. Hissrich attached as executive producer. This first look at the return of Geralt comes to us from the Netflix UK Twitter account.