Henry Cavill is destined to protect in an atmospheric new poster for Netflix's second season of The Witcher. Following the hugely popular first series, season 2 is scheduled to debut on the streaming service towards the end of this year, and will continue the adventures of Cavill's stoic monster hunter.

Henry Cavill continues to cut a heroic figure on the poster. Donning new armour and once again wielding a sword, the actor activates his best smoulder, his yellow eyes staring resolutely into the distance as he no doubt prepares himself to once again take on all manner of fantastical drama.

Season 1 of The Witcher proved to be a huge success for the streaming giant, introducing audiences to Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter. Set on the fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other. The first season of follows Geralt, Crown Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg at different points of time, exploring formative events that shaped their characters, before eventually merging into a single timeline culminating at the battle for Sodden Hill against the invaders from Nilfgaard.

The highly anticipated second season will ditch the multiple timeline approach, instead telling a linear story. Netflix's official synopsis reads, "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Season 2 will also introduce a host of new characters, including Yasen Atour (Robin Hood) as Coën, Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz (The Favourite) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, acting newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as fan-favorite character and Witcher trainer Vesemir.

Cavill has teased a what audiences can expect from Geralt when he returns, revealing that a paternal relationship between the bounty hunter and the princess will develop. "He's got this deep down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble - and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended," Cavill said. "But with Ciri, she's definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn't necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector."

The Witcher season 2 will also delve into Geralt's mysterious past, introducing his trainer and mentor played by Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia. "Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature," Cavill explained. "It's beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it."

The Witcher season 2 will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to be released to Netflix on December 17, 2021. The show has already been renewed for a third season, with several spinoffs also in development. This comes to us courtesy of Henry Cavill.