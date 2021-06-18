A new teaser has been shared for the second season of The Witcher teasing what lies ahead for Geralt of Rivia in season 2. Last week, Netflix unveiled the first footage for the hit show's upcoming second season, and the teaser focused on Freya Allan as Ciri. A new posted to Twitter highlights Henry Cavill's return as Geralt, though at just 12 second long, the footage is painfully brief. You can check it out for yourself below.

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

"What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue," the tweet reads.

Along with Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri, The Witcher stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Season 2 will introduce a slew of newcomers to the franchise with characters played by names like Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), Yasen Atour (Young Wallender), Agnes Bjorn, Basil Eidenbenz (F9), Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl), and more.

It's been quite the wait for season 2 ever since The Witcher first premiered on Netflix in late 2019. That's been through no fault of the cast and crew, who spent more than a year trying to complete the second season's production. Like many other shows, The Witcher was met with significant production delays due to the pandemic, which includes multiple outbreaks on the set. Fortunately, filming has since officially been wrapped, and now more footage can be released ahead of season 2's premiere later this year.

Inspired by the original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher was developed for Netflix by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Sean Daniel also executive produces under his Sean Daniel Company banner alongside Jason Brown, as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Image.

Next month, CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix will team up to host WitcherCon, an event celebrating both the video game adaptations and the Netflix series. It is expected that the event will bring about big news for the future of the video game series, but with new teasers already hitting Netflix's social channels, it also seems likely some new footage of the TV series will also be unveiled. The event will be virtual with the ability for fans to stream it on Netflix' and CD PROJEKT RED's YouTube and Twitch channels on July 9.

The Witcher is set to return to Netflix in late 2021, but an official premiere date hasn't yet been set. Meanwhile, the first season can be streamed in its entirety on Netflix. Also in development at Netflix is a prequel movie set in the world of The Witcher that's set 1,200 years before the Netflix series began, as well as a separate animated spinoff called Nightmare of the Wolf. All this is to say that there's plenty of Witcher content coming for all fans of the franchise. The new teaser comes to us from the official page for The Witcher on Twitter.