It was a long time coming, but news of The Witcher finally arrived in Netflix's Geeked Week, and it was a double blast for fans of the show. First came a twelve-second Season two reveal of footage from the highly anticipated new episodes.This was swiftly followed by confirmation of what the strange date released earlier in the day was all about. July 9th will see Netflix collaborating with CD Projekt Red to "bring the world of The Witcher into your homes". It took all of fifteen seconds for Witcher fans who have been stalking the pages on Twitter for the last few hours to completely lose their minds.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

First off, let's deal with the teaser. Coming with the captions, "Destiny Awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2" and "Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in Season 2", the very short teaser, which whips from one scene to another in a nanosecond, and will no doubt be paused and pulled apart by fans of the series for hours to come, shows the arrival of Ciri, played in the series by Freya Allan.

For those who are not aficionados of the series, Ciri was the sole princess of Cintra, the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, as well as Queen Calanthe's granddaughter. After Geralt of Rivia helped lift Duny's curse, Duny asked what reward the Witcher would like, and Geralt proclaimed the Law of Surprise, as it turned out Pavetta was pregnant with Ciri, unbeknownst to Duny. So there is a little bit of history.

Following the teasing little clip, which offered not further information on the series, which in turn will obviously frustrate many, they did follow up with something a little more unexpected. Earlier in the day we reported the arrival of a strange set of tweets between Netflix and The Witcher's official game account which seemed to set a date of July 9th for a mystery surprise, but no one knew what. The second reveal of the day for fans tracking Geeked Week, was the announcement that the 9th of July will see a special day celebrating the franchise with what seems to be a huge virtual event.

A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/6wxsW9ZH26 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

The spiel from The Witcher's game account said, "We teamed up with @WitcherNetflix to bring the world of The Witcher into your homes! Power up your megascopes on July 9th and join us for an epic online celebration of the franchise, #WitcherCon!". This was in addition to Netflix's own announcement at the same instant of "A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeek"

This was obviously something not expected by fans, and it was clear to see as they responded in droves to both posts with a host of celebrating emojis and memes. What exactly is going to happen the first "Witchercon" is something we will just have to wait a little longer to find out, but for now, the announcement seems to made the waiting hordes forget that they didn't get a full series trailer today.