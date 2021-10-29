An official trailer has just dropped for the second season of The Witcher ahead of its premiere on Netflix in December. The new trailer comes with plenty of new footage not seen in the previous teasers and sneak peeks, and if you're somehow not stoked for Dec. 17 already, you will be after watching the video. You can check it out below.

There's plenty of action to see in the new trailer along with monsters galore. The new footage also shows us a peek at what Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is up to in season 2 along with a look at Geralt (Henry Cavill) training Ciri (Freya Allan) at Kaer Morhen. At the end of the clip, we're even given a good look at Jaskier (Joey Batey), which may or may not get the song "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" stuck in your head.

A synopsis for season 2 reads, "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Find your power. Find your purpose. Face your fears. pic.twitter.com/I9NhUYlFtN — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2021

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich adapted The Witcher for Netflix, basing the show on the original book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and its video game series. Henry Cavill leads the cast as Geralt of Rivia with other stars including Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, and Mimi Ndiweni. Season 2 brings about several new additions to the cast, which includes Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

"Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature," Cavill previously told EW, speaking on what it's like to work with Bodnia. "It's beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it."

There's plenty more for fans to look forward to past the second season of The Witcher. The franchise has already been expanded with one anime movie with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf hitting Netflix in August. That anime follow Vesemir, Geralt's mentor, showing his origin story. A second anime movie was announced at Netflix's TUDUM event in September. Meanwhile, a live-action prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is also in development, as is a new amily-friendly TV series based on The Witcher.

The Witcher will return when season 2 officially premieres on Dec. 17, 2021, only on Netflix. The previous seasons can be watched now on the streaming service. Feeling confident in the continued success of the franchise, Netflix has already put in a renewal for the series, so season 3 is also officially confirmed. In any case, it's a good time to be a fan.