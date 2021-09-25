Netflix had some surprises in store for fans of The Witcher at their TUDUM event, with not just a new trailer, but also new first look footage videos revealing more than ever about the upcoming season of the Henry Cavill starring fantasy series. The new season is due to arrive in December, and in advance of that, Netflix brought out a new "Franchise Trailer" which featured footage from the highly praised first season and also new unseen footage from Season 2. All of this along with announcements about the future of the franchise made it quite a day to be a Witcher fan.

The trailer gave the first real look at season 2, following on from the previously released teaser which was released as part of the Netflix Geeked event back in July. The season is set to bring a larger focus to Geralt's (Cavill) Witcher family, with Vesemir, Eskel, Coen and Lambert all playing a role in the storyline due to Ciri being taken to Kaer Morhen to train by Geralt.

The official Season 2 synopsis reads, "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Along with the three minute long trailer, Netflix also released two first look clips from the upcoming season. The first clip sees Geralt reconnecting with his old friend Nivellen, who discusses how human children are turned into Witchers after being conditioned to forget their human feelings and reactions. In the second clip, we see Ciri being awakened by Geralt who warns her to "ride for her life" if anyone other than he leaves the building enforce telling her there is a bruxa in the house. Geralt is seen tracking the monster through the house, but of course Netflix aren't about it give away all of their secrets just yet, so the clip fades to dark just before something is about to jump out of the shadows.

Ahead of the second season's arrival, there's a lot to know about season 2 of The Wticher. The series cast includes Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Along with their season two reveals, Netflix also made a number of further announcements about the expanding world of The Witcher, including a new anime film, a children's series and the unexpected confirmation that a third season of the flagship show is coming down the line. All of this added up to quite a day of revelations for the series, and a lot to take in for the fans who were disappointed with the small titbit reveals made during Netflix's Geeked Week back in July, but have been well compensated for their patience this time around.

The first season of The Witcher, and the anime movie Nightmare of the Wolf are both currently streaming on Netflix.