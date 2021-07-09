Straight out of WitcherCon, an all-new teaser trailer for season 2 of The Witcher has just been released. Providing plenty of new footage of returning stars like Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra along with a good look at some of the new cast members and exciting moments soon to come, the trailer is nothing short of amazing, but you can decide that for yourself by watching the video below.

Also revealed at WitcherCon was the official premiere date for season 2 of The Witcher. Confirming previous reports that the new episodes would be arriving in late 2021, Netflix unveiled the release date as Dec. 17. It marks a wait of about two full years since the first season premiered, and after a tumultuous production, we're finally getting some new footage along with an official date on the calendar.

What you've all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here's the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherConpic.twitter.com/TT4yYttA5F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

A logline for season 2 reads: "Convinced Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows - his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Another big reveal from WitcherCon concerns the animated prequel movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The movie is set before the events of the live-action series and follows Vesemir, a father figure to Geralt of Rivia who will be introduced in the show's second season. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Beau DeMayo are developing the project with Studio Mir. The movie will arrive before season 2 of The Witcher with a release date set for Aug. 23, 2021. A new teaser for that movie has also been released.

Meanwhile, Netflix has plenty of other big plans in store for the franchise. The streamer is also developing a live-action limited series as well, set 1200 years before the events of the original show. Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, the series recently added Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Brown to its cast. There wasn't much to be shared about this particular project at WitcherCon, and unlike the other two Witcher projects on Netflix, this one doesn't yet have an official release date set.

Inspired by the original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher was created for Netflix by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The eight-episode first season premiered in December 2019 and very quickly became one of the most-streamed shows on the planet. Netflix was quick to order a second season, but given the pandemic and various issues on the set, it took more than a year for the cast and crew to wrap filming.

The Witcher will premiere its second season on Dec. 17, 2021. Fans can currently watch the first season on Netflix, and to see some more of the exciting reveals that were in store at the streaming event, the stream of the WitcherCon event can also be watched on YouTube. The new teaser trailer comes to us from The Witcher on Twitter.