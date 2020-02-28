Netflix's The Witcher has finally found its Vesemir. Kim Bodnia, best known for his role on the BBC America show Killing Eve, has joined season 2 of the hit fantasy series on the streaming service. Bodnia joins Henry Cavill, who returns as Geralt of Rivia. This comes just a week after Netflix announced that production on the new season was getting underway, in addition to announcing new cast members.

That initial announcement curiously didn't feature an actor in the role of Vesemir, who is an incredibly important character in the source material. Aside from being a very experienced Witcher, he is also the father of Geralt. Quite a few fans had campaigned to see Star Wars actor Mark Hamill cast in the role. Hamill wasn't familiar with the franchise, but expressed his interest anyway. Instead, it's Kim Bodnia bringing the character to life in live-action. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had this to say about the casting in a statement.

"I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of 'The Witcher. I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season."

Vesemir is a charming relic of the witcher Golden Age and is described as the oldest and most experienced witcher in the series. He is one of the survivors of a massive hunting slaughter known as The Massacre at Kaer Morhen, an event that nearly exterminated the Witchers. Vesemir is fiercely protective of the remaining few, who he sees as an endangered community who can find glory slaying monsters.

New cast members for The Witcher season 2 proaction include Yasen Atourn as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen and Mecia Simson as Francesca. Aside from Henry Cavill, MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Therica Wilson Read (Sabrina) and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are also returning.

The first season, which was released in December, proved to be a massive hit for the streaming service, with one of the most successful first-season launches in the company's history. Netflix is historically stingy when it comes to revealing ratings information, but they say season 1 was streamed by 76 million households in its first month. In addition to the new season, an anime movie titled Nightmare of the Wolf is also in the works, which is expected to help bridge the gap between seasons. The Witcher season 2 does not yet have a premiere date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are revealed by Netflix streaming app.