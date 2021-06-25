Fans of The Witcher won't want to miss WitcherCon when it goes down next month. A celebration of both the video game series and the Netflix show, the Witcher themed convention will include big news for both incarnations of the franchise. The event is a collaboration between the video game developers CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix, and in a new video posted to Twitter, it was revealed that the celebration will definitely include exclusive reveals and other surprises.

Bringing the magic of our world to yours ⚔️ Join us in partnership with @CDPROJEKTRED & @witchergame on July 9 for the first ever #WitcherCon! We'll have news, exclusive reveals, and a few surprises, naturally.



Details at https://t.co/zQ2dBGS0k4 ✨ pic.twitter.com/YwtS5hmU2q — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 25, 2021

It seems more likely than not that some new footage will be unveiled from the Netflix series at WitcherCon. The second season has completely wrapped filming, and Netflix has already released some new footage. One teaser highlighted Ciri with Freya Allen in the role, while another showcased the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Both teasers were very brief, so the hope from many fans is that we'll be getting a longer teaser in July, if not a full-length trailer.

A virtual celebration available for fans to enjoy all over the world, WitcherCon will be streamed on the YouTube and Twitch channels for both CJ PROJEKT RED and Netflix. It will feature deep dives into the making of the games and the live-action series as well as the upcoming anime movie that's in development. There will also be interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in both video games and for Netflix. The event is teasing "never before seen" reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

Unfortunately for the video game fans, it's already been revealed that a new Witcher game will not be revealed at WitcherCon. It's still teased that there are "lots of reasons to tune in," so it would seem there are other surprises in store for the fans on the gaming side of the franchise. A full schedule reveal is coming soon which will help people better understand what to expect from the global streaming event ahead of when it airs next month.

The Witcher was a tremendous hit for Netflix when it premiered in late 2019. It quickly became one of the most popular programs on the platform, prompting Netflix to order a second season. Filming the new episodes has taken longer than a year due to the pandemic and multiple delays, but the good news is that the new season is officially in the can. There are plans at Netflix to release season 2 later on this year, so while there may not be any new video games in development, news on the Netflix show is more than enough reason to check out WitcherCon.

WitcherCon is set to go down on July 9. A release date hasn't yet been officially set, but fans can also look forward to season 2 of The Witcher when the show returns to Netflix in late 2021. To find out more about the event, you can visit the official website for WitcherCon.