Till now, all that fans of Netflix's hit series The Witcher have been treated to is either news about how the pandemic has hit the possibility of a Season 2, how the production keeps getting delayed, or if we are very lucky then, a teeny-tiny update about the upcoming installment. But now, Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the series, bringing some much-needed cheer for its loyal viewers by decking the Continent, including Geralt, in the colors of Christmas!

Save your sleds for another day,

for now is a time to simply slay.

Tis the season of #Witchmas. pic.twitter.com/RoWhLCJ08G — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 23, 2020

Like many other halted projects, The Witcher's chances of landing a Season 2 any time soon has been hit by the pandemic not just once but twice. First, the production for Season 2 began in February this year only for the widening reach of the pandemic to halt it in mid-March. Though it did get a green light to resume filming in August next, after a major delay of several months, the production faced another shutdown when four members of its production team were found to be COVID-19 positive. Filming resumed in August but was forced to shut down for a second time recently after four members of production tested positive for COVID-19.

While its production is back on track as despite a second national lockdown in England, film and TV productions have been given the nod to continue. But whether The Witcher Season 2 will be able to stick to its formerly scheduled completion date of February 2021 is yet to be confirmed. But its recently released "customized" teaser will be the source of a smile for disgruntled fans who have been eagerly awaiting Geralt of Rivia's new adventures.

The streaming giant has made a short, but amazing one-minute trailer containing memorable moments from the series much-lauded Season 1 and digitally added the zing of "Witchmas" to them. So, the holiday-themed trailer doesn't just have colorful lights and adorable decorations lighting up the dank buildings in the Continent but also makes the evil characters lose their villainy by making them guard and deliver Christmas gifts. And in case the ample Santa Hats and countless presents aren't enough, the classic jingle, "Sleigh Ride" plays in the background to ensure that you feel the Christmas vibes in the air.

While Season 1 on Netflix adapted Andrzej Sapkowski's The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, The Witcher Season 2 will cover Sword of Destiny and Blood of Elves, where Geralt's childhood home is the story's base as he and Ciri spend the winter there, with the latter training to be a monster hunter at the witcher fortress of Kaer Morhen. While, as of now, not much is known about Season 2, its official synopsis does confirm that the story will shift to Kaer Morhen next.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

As there is no telling when Season 2 will launch, you have the option to binge on the eight-episode Season 1 of The Witcher on the official Netflix app.