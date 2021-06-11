Fans of all things The Witcher will want to stay tuned for next month's Witchercon, a convention that will celebrate the video game series and the Netflix show. Prior to the reveal, the official Twitter accounts for the different incarnations of The Witcher teased something big happening on July 9, 2021. On Friday, it was announced during Netflix Geeked's Geeked Week event that CD Projekt Red and Netflix are teaming up to host Witchercon with big news on both areas of the franchise.

The official announcement reads: "A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks!"

A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/6wxsW9ZH26 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

It's unclear what will be revealed at Witchercon, but new footage from season 2 of the Netflix series isn't impossible. During Geeked Week, a sneak peek at the series was revealed with the introduction of Ciri. It's also been revealed that an animated spinoff movie, called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is also in the works at Netflix. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and producer Beau DeMayo are developing the series. Not much has been revealed about the plot, other than that it will be "exporting a powerful new threat facing the Continent."

Also in development at the streamer is The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action prequel series set in the Witcher universe. It will not star Henry Cavill as it is set 1,200 years before the events of the Netflix series. The show will delve into the origins of the very first Witcher with Declan de Barra serving as showrunner. Hissrich will develop the prequel as well as an executive producer. Because both projects have had very little updates, there's a good chance we'll find out more at Witchercon.

It's also unclear what will be revealed as far as the video game side of The Witcher goes at Witchercon. There have been rumors of CD Projekt Red pursuing another Witcher game, but the developer has remained rather tight-lipped on the status of the video game series. CEO Adam Kiciński previously made it clear that The Witcher 4 isn't happening, but that doesn't mean that more games set in the same world wouldn't be created.

"I already said there will be on [The] Witcher 4," Kiciński said in March, per Eurogamer. ""I clearly said that Witcher was a trilogy. Simultaneously, we've always emphasized that we want to create Witcher games and the agreement with [The Witcher creator Andrzej] Sapkowski confirmed our rights."

Witchercon is set to go down on July 9, and it seems likely that the event will be streamed online. Fans are also looking forward to the release of season 2 of The Witcher which should be premiering on Netflix in late 2021. Because the season has wrapped filming, it also seems probable that another kind of sneak peek at the show will be unveiled at the convention. The news of the Witchercon announcement comes to us from The Witcher on Twitter.