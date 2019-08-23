Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that 1939's acclaimed and beloved classic The Wizard of Oz will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on October 29th. Directed by Victor Fleming (Gone With the Wind) and starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gayle, The Wizard of Oz is widely considered to be one of the most influential films in cinematic history.

Adapted from L. Frank Baum's timeless children's tale about a Kansas girl's journey over the rainbow, The Wizard of Oz officially premiered at Grauman's Chinese Theater on August 15, 1939. The film was directed by Victor Fleming (who that same year directed Gone With the Wind), produced by Mervyn LeRoy, and scored by Herbert Stothart, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Ray Bolger appeared as the Scarecrow; Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion, Jack Haley as the Tin Woodman. Frank Morgan was seen in six different roles, including that of the "wonderful Wizard" himself. Dorothy was portrayed by a 4'11" sixteen year old girl who quickly earned her reputation as "the world's greatest entertainer"-- the incomparable Judy Garland.

The Wizard of Oz received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and captured two Oscars® -- Best Song ("Over the Rainbow") and Best Original Score -- plus a special award for Outstanding Juvenile Performance by Judy Garland. The film was an overwhelmingly popular and critical success upon its initial release and repeated its ability to captivate audiences when MGM reissued the film in 1949 and 1955.

Released to wide acclaim and recognition, and with a long-lasting legacy in the film world, The Wizard of Oz owns a place in multiple AFI lists, including: 100 Years... 100 Movies (#6); 100 Years... 100 Thrills (#43); 100 Years... 100 Heroes and Villains (#4); 100 Years... 100 Songs (#1); 100 Years... 100 Movie Quotes (#4); and Greatest Movie Musicals (#3).

In 1989 The Wizard of Oz was part of the inaugural group of films selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant. Using state of the art technology, a new 8K 16bit scan of the original Technicolor camera negative became the basis for the 4K UHD scan. The process was overseen by MPI colorist Janet Wilson, who has overseen every remaster of The Wizard of Oz for the past 20 years.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of The Wizard of Oz will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen - frame by frame. Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

The Wizard of Oz will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $41.99 SRP and features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc of The Wizard of Oz. Fans can also own The Wizard of Oz in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on October 29th.

The Wizard of Oz Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

• Commentary by John Fricke with Barbara Freed-Saltzman, Margaret Hamilton, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, John Lahr, Jane Lahr, Hamilton Meserve, Dona Massin, William Tuttle, Buddy Ebsen, Mervyn LeRoy and Jerry Maren.

• 1990 CBS Special "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: The Making of a Movie Classic."

The Wizard of Oz Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

• Commentary- Commentary by John Fricke with Barbara Freed-Saltzman, Margaret Hamilton, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, John Lahr, Jane Lahr, Hamilton Meserve, Dona Massin, William Tuttle, Buddy Ebsen, Mervyn LeRoy and Jerry Maren

• The Making of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

• The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Storybook (narrated by Angela Lansbury)

We Haven't Really Met Properly...

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Frank Morgan"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Ray Bolger"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Bert Lahr"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Jack Haley"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Billie Burke"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Margaret Hamilton"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Charley Grapewin"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Clara Blandick"

• We Haven't Really Met Properly: "Terry"

• Music & Effects Track

• Original Mono Track

• Sing Along Tracks

• Audio Jukebox

• Leo is on the Air Radio Promo

• Good News of 1939 Radio Show

• 12/25/1950 Lux Radio Broadcast

• Stills Galleries

• Oz on Broadway

• Pre-MGM

• Sketches and Storyboards

• Richard Thorpe's Oz

• Buddy Ebsen

• Oz Comes to Life

• Behind the Scenes

• Portraits

• Special Effects

• Post Production

• Deleted Scenes

• Original Publicity

• 8/15/1939 Hollywood Premiere

• 8/17/1939 New York Premiere

• 2/29/1940 Academy Awards® Ceremony

• Oz Abroad

• Oz Revivals

• Trailers

On October 29th, The Wizard of Oz 4K UHD will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in 4K Ultra HD high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Xbox and others, and will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.